Logistics Health Inc. has been awarded three new U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs contracts to provide certain examinations to veterans and separating service members.
The one-year contracts, with the option of being extended nine times for a possible 10-year total, are to provide medical disability examinations for veterans and people leaving the service through the Veterans Benefits Administration, according to an LHI news release.
LHI officials were not available for interviews Thursday to reveal the monetary amount of the contracts, but the specifications sound similar to those involved in four contracts valued at $3 billion that the La Crosse-based company received in 2016 to provide exams in 40 states.
LHI designs and manages large-scale workforce health programs, including medical and dental readiness services, veteran disability examinations and secure data management for government agencies. It is part of OptumServe, which provides health services and offers its expertise to help federal government agencies.
Under the new VBA contracts, LHI will provide compensation and pension examinations to veterans claiming a disability related to their military service in three regions that appear to include 10 states in the Northeast, including New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Maine and others.
LHI and the VA have operated under similar contracts since 2011 through the Veterans Health Administration’s Disability Exam Management Program, as well as a previous version of the VBA contract, according to the news releases.
Previous contracts have enabled LHI to increase its workforce, which now stands at more than 2,000 people in full and part-time positions, according to the company.
LHI solidified its niche in providing health care and exams to veterans in April, when it bought and deployed a mobile medical van — in addition to two it already operated but did not own — to reach veterans in remote areas with little access to hospitals or other sources of care.
While CEO Anne Finch was unavailable for comment Thursday, the news release quotes her as saying, “We have worked hard to build a relationship with the VA over the past several years, and our employees feel deeply connected to serving our veterans.
“This is more than just a job for them — it gives them a bigger purpose,” she said.
“At LHI, we’ve made it our life’s work to serve the needs of our nation’s service members and veterans,” the release quotes LHI founder Don Weber as saying.
Weber founded LHI with 151 employees in September 2006, to help provide solutions in a changing health care climate for the military. The company’s original military contract was to vaccinate 11 million veterans. Now, LHI services cover the full gamut of care, including physicals, medical needs, dental, hearing and mental health, among others.
