Library invites community members to read, participate in discussion of LGBTQ+ history book

Pride Month ended in June, but the La Crosse Public Library reminds community members every day is a chance to learn more about LGBTQ+ history and advocacy.
Readers are invited to pick up a copy of "We Will Always Be Here: A Guide to Exploring and Understanding the History of LGBTQ+ Activism in Wisconsin" from the circulation desk at the Main branch library and participate in a virtual discussion at 6:30 p.m. August 4.
The book, targeted to the young adult audience but a valuable resource for all ages, tells the stories of important people, events and organizations in Wisconsin's LGBTQ+ history. The authors, Jenny Kalvaitis and Kristen Whitson, will host the virtual event.
The program is a partnership with the Wisconsin State Historical Society, The Center: 7 Rivers LGBTQ Connection, and the UW-L Pride Center. Additional LGBTQ+ Wisconsin history programming will be offered next spring.
For more information, email Jenny DeRocher at jderocher@lacrosselibrary.org.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.