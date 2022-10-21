Library invites public to solve murder mystery on Halloween weekend

Join La Crosse Public Library staff in solving a Prohibition-themed murder this Halloween weekend.

Actors will guide you through an original story written by LPL librarians that includes love, drama, comedy, heroics, bootlegging and the complexities of our own local history. Can you solve the murder by the end of the night?

Doors are open for arrival from 6:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. Investigators will have until 8:30 p.m. to solve the murder, which will be revealed at 8:45 p.m. This is a ticketed fundraiser event, and all proceeds will go to support La Crosse Public Library programming. Refreshments and live music will be provided.

Ticket prices are $25 for one ticket and $40 for two tickets

Tickets must be purchased at the circulation desk at the Main Library. Cash, check or card are all accepted. Cash and check will be accepted the night of the event until tickets are sold out.