Library staff felt 'threatened' after GOP candidate complained about Pride Month display

“We can’t really tell him that he can’t check them all out. We were very fearful that they would not return, that they would be damaged when they got back,” Kerrigan said. All of the books were returned unharmed within a week, she said.

While he had the books, the children’s display “sat empty,” she said.

Kerrigan recently graduated from River Ridge High School. She describes herself as a fervent advocate for the LGBTQ community. She said she rarely backs down from confrontation. But she said she went home after work that day angry and crying.

“When I got home I told my parents: ‘I don’t feel safe at work anymore,’” she said.

“It was very upsetting to have a kid who is never scared — she always says, ‘They’re not going to scare me, they’re just being a bully, whatever.’ For her to say, ‘I don’t feel safe at work,’” said Kerrigan’s mom, Rita Trautsch, “that was very scary.”

Kerrigan said her fear was heightened because the library’s staff is almost all women.

“I was terrified that he would be outside, that there would be a collection of people outside waiting for me, waiting for anyone else,” she said. “We were terrified.”

More outrage