Library to host presentation by best-selling author

In collaboration with the School District of La Crosse and the La Crosse Public Education Foundation, La Crosse Public Library will welcome Newbery award-winning and New York Times best-selling author Meg Medina on Wednesday, April 13.

Her public presentation will begin at 6 p.m. at the Main Library and a book signing will follow, with books available to purchase at the event from Pearl Street Books.

Medina writes picture books, as well as middle grade and young adult fiction. Her works have been called “lyrical,” heartbreaking” and “must haves” for every collection.

When she’s not writing, Medina serves on the Advisory Committee for We Need Diverse Books, the grassroots organization working to produce and promote literature that reflects and honors the lives of all young people. She also works on community projects that support girls, Latinx youth and/or literacy.

She is a board member of the Library of Congress Literacy Awards and a faculty member of Hamline University’s Masters of Fine Arts in Children’s Literature.

