Liesinger leaving La Crosse Promise

Brian Liesinger has resigned as executive director of La Crosse Promise after more than three and a half years.
He is leaving for a family career opportunity in Denver.
Liesinger arrived in early 2017 after the death of La Crosse Promise executive director Jerilyn Dinsmoor.
During his tenure, Liesinger built upon Dinsmoor’s early leadership, ensuring steady progress in both a college and career advising program in local schools and a pioneering neighborhood revitalization program in La Crosse’s most challenged neighborhoods.
“Under Brian’s leadership we have seen positive growth in both Future Centers in our high schools and the neighborhood revitalization program,” said Amy Noel, president of the La Crosse Promise Board of Directors. “His commitment to education and the La Crosse Promise will have a lasting impact on our community.”
Liesinger’s most visible legacy has been the growth of a nationally-unique neighborhood program.
Targeting historic but challenged La Crosse south side neighborhoods, the program awards scholarship dollars to those who buy, build or renovate homes in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton and Washburn neighborhoods.
At the time of his arrival in early 2017, there were two Promise homes enlisted since the program’s launch in 2015. Now, the program boasts 25 Promise homes.
At the same time, the Future Centers advising centers for high schoolers have grown to provide services to about 90 percent of all School District of La Crosse high schoolers by the time they graduate.
With Liesinger leaving at the end of October, the La Crosse Promise Board of Directors has launched a search for a new executive director.
In the meantime, program activity will continue for La Crosse Promise, with Future Centers ramping up activity in service of School District of La Crosse students returning to schools. In line with the District’s plans for virtual learning, Future Centers will deliver advising services and enhanced programs virtually.
Similarly, the organization continues to field inquiries about the neighborhood program through prime home-shopping months.
