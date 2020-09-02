Liesinger leaving La Crosse Promise

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Brian Liesinger has resigned as executive director of La Crosse Promise after more than three and a half years.

He is leaving for a family career opportunity in Denver.

Liesinger arrived in early 2017 after the death of La Crosse Promise executive director Jerilyn Dinsmoor.

During his tenure, Liesinger built upon Dinsmoor’s early leadership, ensuring steady progress in both a college and career advising program in local schools and a pioneering neighborhood revitalization program in La Crosse’s most challenged neighborhoods.

“Under Brian’s leadership we have seen positive growth in both Future Centers in our high schools and the neighborhood revitalization program,” said Amy Noel, president of the La Crosse Promise Board of Directors. “His commitment to education and the La Crosse Promise will have a lasting impact on our community.”

Liesinger’s most visible legacy has been the growth of a nationally-unique neighborhood program.

Targeting historic but challenged La Crosse south side neighborhoods, the program awards scholarship dollars to those who buy, build or renovate homes in the Powell-Poage-Hamilton and Washburn neighborhoods.