Life remembered: Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation leader David Amborn

David Amborn was best known for his love of children and his sense of humor, and his signature quip combined the two: "It's for the kids, damn it!"

During Amborn's over three decades advocating for youth through the Children's Miracle Network and Gundersen Lutheran Medical Foundation at Gundersen Health System, the expression came up frequently, just one of the bon mots his colleagues came to regard as "Davidisms."

And when it came to fundraising in support of children with severe medical conditions, Amborn's wit and compassion drew in donors, his enthusiasm palpable and sincere.

"He could reach out to others and they'd help because it wasn't just a person on the line asking for money, it was a friend," says Mandy Nogle, a foundation board member. "People responded because they understood he cared -- his energy was authentic."

More importantly, Amborn didn't just talk the talk.

"He was a 'yes' man" when it came to requests for help, Nogle says. "He was a role model. He was the first to roll up his sleeves, he was the first to jump in. He didn't delegate all his tasks -- no task was beneath him."