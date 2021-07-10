Life remembered: Leif Marking made conservation his life's mission

“Bluebirds can teach us many interesting things if we will only pay attention to their activities and respond accordingly,” Marking wrote in an article titled “Front Porch Bluebirds.”

Marking, who was also fond of taking photos of the bluebirds, crafted short films about them with Steven and authored over a dozen articles for BPCA, was tireless in his conservation efforts, says Schulz.

“(He taught us) if you’re going to do something you have to keep with it. If there are problems you can’t just walk away from it, you have to keep working until you get it right,” Shultz says, noting he admired Marking’s “dedication to wildlife and fisheries and natural resources, and his enthusiasm and ability to pursue the knowledge to do the right thing.

Marking was a resource for all things conservation, and had a wonderful “association and influence” on many, Steven says. His work with bluebirds carried well into his final years, with Marking keeping track of their houses year round and always eager to get others involved in tracking the birds.

“It was his passion — it’s kind of what kept him going and that infectiousness would rub off on other people,” Steven says.

In a word, Marking was “steadfast,” Steven says.