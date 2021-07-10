Life remembered: Leif Marking made conservation his life's mission

Leif Marking loved every facet of the outdoors, but it was his affinity for bluebirds that most endeared him to the community, a passion now his legacy.
From his childhood in Holmen to his twilight years in Brice Prairie, Marking lived a life of conservation — a friend to the forest, asset to aquatic life and builder of bluebird abodes. His gifts to the lands and waters of the Coulee Region live on following his passing June 28, true to Marking’s mission of “leaving the world a better place.”
“He was inspirational by example. He never sought to be an inspiration — he was just always trying to do the right thing by everyone around him and sharing his love for the outdoors and the natural world, and he did that for a lot of people,” says son Steven.
Marking, who died from complications of Parkinson’s disease at age 86, was well known in the Coulee Region, where he lived most of his life. Born in 1935 in Holmen, he was one of eight children residing on the 160-acre family farm, where he kept close watch on the bluebirds who made their nests in holes on wooden fence posts.
After graduation from Holmen High School, Marking joined the Army and moved with wife Carol Lynn to Arizona. The couple several years later returned to the Marking family farm, and Marking worked for La Crosse Telephone before returning to school. The two bought land on Brice Prairie and built a home overlooking Lake Onalaska in which to raise their children, Mary Boldon, Marlon Marking and Steven Marking.
The children were immersed in nature, spending their days swimming, fishing and boating in the summer — on a boat Marking crafted from old oil drums — and ice skating and playing hockey on the frozen Mississippi River in winter. Marking adorned the area with spotlights, and it became a hotspot for the children’s friends throughout the year.
“It was kind of awesome — there was always something to do and something to look forward to,” Steve says. “All the work we did during the week was so we could go out on the river on the weekend. We’d use it in every season.”
Marking seemed to excel at all his pursuits, Steven says, a “sharp shot” at grouse and a master of ice fishing, and taught his children “about the beauty we have in our own backyard.”
Marking, who attended and graduated from UW-La Crosse with degrees in chemistry and aquatic biology, worked as a chemical screener position at the National Fisheries Research Center for three years before becoming section leader of the Aquatic Toxicology Department. He worked in the field for over three decades, writing dozens of papers on fish toxicology and conducting essential research.
“It was his joy outside of work as well,” Steven says.
In his spare time, Marking shared his excitement for the outdoors with area youth, leading a Boy Scout troop and conducting Earth Day programs at schools. He and Carol would camp on the Mississippi sandbars and built a retreat, called Snertingdal, on his childhood farm, where they hosted holidays and parties and celebrated his Norwegian roots with lefse making events.
When Marking retired, he kept up with his conservation efforts, dedicating his days to work with the Brice Prairie Conservation Association, which he co-founded, building wood duck nest boxes, partaking in river cleanups and, most notably, putting his bluebird expertise into action.
“He did a lot to educate everybody on the need to take care of the birdhouses,” says Marc Schultz of the La Crosse County Conservation Alliance. “It’s really a fairly complex program he installed.”
Through the BPCA and Bluebird Restoration Association of Wisconsin, Marking helped Wisconsin become home to a record number of bluebirds, constructing and monitoring hundreds of birdhouses. Marking researched and developed the best possible design for the homes, factoring in placement, spacing and materials, and in a 2003 La Crosse Tribune interview said the year prior La Crosse County was designated the bluebird production capital of Wisconsin. He reported 1,138 fledged bluebirds in 2002, up from 544 in 2001. In 2003, the number rose to 2,001, with Marking telling the Tribune in another article he “always prays for bluebirds.”
“He’s very passionate and enthusiastic about bluebirds,” Carol told the Tribune.
In 2005, the BPCA was honored by the North American Bluebird Society for its “outstanding contribution to the field of bluebird conservation.” In 2009, Marking received the Wisconsin Garden Club Federation Bronze Award, with the Club calling him “the best friend a bluebird could ask for,” according to a Tribune article. He was the first Holmen High School graduate to receive the Viking Alumnus Award, in 1999.
“Bluebirds can teach us many interesting things if we will only pay attention to their activities and respond accordingly,” Marking wrote in an article titled “Front Porch Bluebirds.”
Marking, who was also fond of taking photos of the bluebirds, crafted short films about them with Steven and authored over a dozen articles for BPCA, was tireless in his conservation efforts, says Schulz.
“(He taught us) if you’re going to do something you have to keep with it. If there are problems you can’t just walk away from it, you have to keep working until you get it right,” Shultz says, noting he admired Marking’s “dedication to wildlife and fisheries and natural resources, and his enthusiasm and ability to pursue the knowledge to do the right thing.
Marking was a resource for all things conservation, and had a wonderful “association and influence” on many, Steven says. His work with bluebirds carried well into his final years, with Marking keeping track of their houses year round and always eager to get others involved in tracking the birds.
“It was his passion — it’s kind of what kept him going and that infectiousness would rub off on other people,” Steven says.
In a word, Marking was “steadfast,” Steven says.
“He had these crystal blue eyes and he had incredible vision with them he could always see things I couldn’t see,” Steven recalls. “I think he also had really that same clear forward vision of how to live his life, and he did it really, really well.”
Marking will be buried in Neshonoc Cemetery near West Salem, “where bluebirds of happiness will watch over him during his eternal rest,” his obituary reads.
A service, followed by military honors, will be held 10:30 a.m. July 15 at Holmen Lutheran Church. The family requests all attendees be fully vaccinated. A full obituary can be found in Sunday’s Tribune, or online at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.