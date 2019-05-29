The Lighthouse Assembly of God will host an auction fundraiser and meal starting at 6 p.m. June 2 at 762 West Clifton St., Tomah.
All are invited to bring food to share before the silent auction at 6:30 p.m.
Items on auction include gift certificates to restaurants, tickets to local attractions, Lifest tickets, a year's supply of homemade chocolate chip cookies, Mathews Mission Venture Bow, Brewers tickets, signed posters from the Chicago Cubs and Minnesota Twins, and a signed football from the Green Bay Packers.
All funds raised will go to the Lighthouse Tanzania Missions Team. For more information, call 608-372-2945.
