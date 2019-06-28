Lightning during Thursday’s storm sparked a fire that damaged a La Crosse residence.
A family needed to evacuate their home in the 2000 block of Main Street after lightning caused a fire in their basement about 3:30 p.m., according to the La Crosse Fire Department.
The fire stemmed from an electrical issue and was contained to the basement, said a spokesperson for the department.
The family cannot go back to the home until the electrical issue has been resolved, authorities said, but the American Red Cross has arranged for temporary lodging.
“We'll continue to work with this family during their recovery,” said a spokesperson for the American Red Cross, and provided a link for thunderstorm tips.
