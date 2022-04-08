Lights at Weigent Park tennis courts to be shut off during work on new park shelter

The lights at the Weigent Park tennis court won't be on for a while.

They'll be shut off while the park's shelter is under construction, work that is set to begin Monday.

The construction is expected to impact the electrical grid, including for the tennis court, according to the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.

The tennis courts won't have any lights until the work on the new shelter is completed.

