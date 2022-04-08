 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
top story

Lights at Weigent Park tennis courts to be shut off during work on new park shelter

  • 0

The lights at the Weigent Park tennis court won't be on for a while.

They'll be shut off while the park's shelter is under construction, work that is set to begin Monday.

The construction is expected to impact the electrical grid, including for the tennis court, according to the city of La Crosse Parks, Recreation & Forestry Department.

The tennis courts won't have any lights until the work on the new shelter is completed.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ketanji Brown Jackson becomes first Black woman on US top court

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News