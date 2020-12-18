'Like a prion bomb': Chronic wasting disease mystery hits near La Crescent

Any previous dumping of dead deer — if they were laden with CWD prions — would provide one possible explanation for a hot spot. That is because the abnormal, infectious proteins can persist for years in the soil and other surfaces.

Craig Ihrke said DNR’s wildlife biologists also have looked at a pond on the property, old salt deposits, and depressions where water collects. All of those places are potential gathering places for deer, and the animals can spread the disease among themselves when they closely congregate. But none of those locations has been flagged as trouble spots.

Eight to 9 miles north of the Ihrkes’ land is a defunct, previously infected deer farm strongly linked to an outbreak of CWD in wild deer south of Winona. But several years of CWD surveillance in the area hasn’t connected any dots from the farm to the Ihrke cluster.

“They are baffled by it,’’ Ihrke said of the DNR. “We’ve told them: ‘Whatever you want to do on our land, do it.’ “