Old Style’s special Oktoberfest beer is returning to store shelves in it its annual limited edition, brewed at City Brewery in La Crosse.
Old Style Oktoberfest, which pays homage to Old Style’s German brewing heritage, became the first new product Old Style had introduced in 15 years when it launched two years ago.
“We couldn’t have been more pleased by the overwhelmingly positive reception of Old Style Oktoberfest,” said Dan McHugh, chief marketing officer for Pabst Brewing Co., which owns the Old Style brand.
“Old Style’s fans are a loyal group and continue to be a driving force behind the brand’s legacy and what makes it such a staple,” McHugh said.
“To bring back the beer and continue the production Old Style Oktoberfest in our original hometown of La Crosse is the perfect way for us to both honor our past heritage and to celebrate the future of what is to come,” he said.
The beer is a classic Märzen-style brew, made from traditional German malts and hops to give it a complex, full body with a clean finish.
Old Style is a key partner of La Crosse’s Oktoberfest, Sept. 27-30, an annual event that Old Style helped start nearly 60 years ago.
Old Style Oktoberfest is available, or is expected to be soon, at Festival Foods, Jewel Osco, Binnys, Marianos and other participating retailers throughout Wisconsin, Illinois, Indiana and Minnesota, as well as at Chicago’s North Coast Music Festival Sept. 1-3.
Mike Tighe is the Tribune newsroom's senior citizen. That said, he don't get no respect from the cub reporters as he goes about his duly-appointed rounds on the health, religion and whatever-else-lands-in-his-inbox beats. Call him at 608-791-8446.
