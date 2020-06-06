Lindsey Schwarz-Nichols: Thanks for making Food Drive Fridays a big success

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Food Drive Fridays, coordinated by the La Crosse County Health Department, were held every Friday beginning April 17 through May 29, and the results are in.

In the seven-week period, 68,189 pounds of canned goods and $310,186.12 were collected to help families needing food in the Coulee Region. The drive began with a generous couple within the community who pledged a $25,000 match, and it ended with Firefighters Credit Union’s commitment to match an additional $50,000.

A huge thank-you goes out to our local Rotary groups, iFeed and Rotary Lights for securing volunteers for all three sites for the duration of the drive. Pat Stephens says, “A personal thank-you to each of you that helped to make this possible.”

Our media partners were an enormous help for getting the word out.

Our biggest thank-you goes to those who donated. We live in a special community. The response was amazing and will ensure that The Hunger Task Force can continue its mission to alleviate hunger in our service area.

Lindsey Schwarz-Nichols, La Crosse County Health Department

