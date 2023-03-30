Country, rock, 90s throwback and a Bon Jovi/Journey tribute are among the bands lined up for Tomah's Downtown Thursday Nights.

The outdoor street concert series is staged on the 800 and 900 blocks of Superior Avenue during consecutive summer Thursdays in July and August, except for the week of the Monroe County Fair.

Concerts are from 6-9 p.m. with traffic closed on Superior Avenue from 4:30-10 p.m.

This year's lineup includes:

July 6: Shalo Lee

July 13: Mallrats

July 20: Ashley Wineland

Aug. 3: Bon Journey

Aug. 10: Hillbilly Rockstarz

Aug. 17: Cherry Pie

Hillbilly Rockstarz is returning from 2022, and Cherry Pie is returning from 2019, 2021 and 2022.

Tomah Chamber and Visitor Center executive director Tina Thompson described Downtown Thursday Nights as a "free, family-friendly event made possible by the many businesses, organizations and volunteers who help sponsor and work the event."

Concert nights include a free Kid Zone with bounce houses, balloon animals, caricatures and face painting.

Food and beverage will be available for purchase.

Attendees are encouraged to bring lawn chairs, cash for food and beverages, and sunscreen. Beer is available for purchase to people 21 and older, and photo ID is required.

No carry-ins are allowed.