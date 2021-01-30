Lions host Groundhog's day drive-thru meal event

The La Crosse Lions Charities will host their ninth annual Ground Hog Day dinner, 4 to 7:30 p.m. Feb. 2 at the Moose Lodge on Ward Avenue. The fundraiser will support community projects such as the Lions' free eye clinic, summer camp for hearing impaired and diabetic children and providing hearing aids for those in need.

The drive through event will be serving the area's best ground hog -- that is, a pulled pork dinner with coleslaw, baked beans, beverage and dessert. Delivery is available for orders of four or more dinners. Limited seating is available for dine-in, and raffle tickets for local businesses' prizes will be for sale.

Cost per meal ticket is $10 for adults and $5 for children ages five and up. Tickets can be purchased at the Family Vision Center, Moose Lodge, the Black River Beach Neighborhood Center and from any Lions member or by calling 608-386-1854.

