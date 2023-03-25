Around the world, tens of thousands of tiny crocheted hearts can be found in the pockets, purses and drawers of individuals young and old — a constant reminder they are loved, they are worthy and their lives matter.

Over the past year, Kathleen Jensen has been crafting, tagging and distributing the talismans of hope as part of the Little Heart Project, a movement that has spread across U.S. and over international waters. Jensen's mission is to "prevent suicide one heart at a time through serendipitous words of encouragement," the kind of compassion and affirmation she once so deeply needed herself.

Nine years ago in December, Jensen and her family found themselves forever changed by a traumatic event, the pain of which still reverberates today. Jensen, a mom of two adult children who lives in Onalaska with her husband, Larry, spiraled into a deep and unrelenting depression.

"For eight years, I thought about killing myself, all day every day," Jensen said. "I wasn't trying to be alive. Other people were trying to keep me alive."

Like most two-income households, Jensen could not afford to take extended unpaid leave from work, and so she showed up for her shifts with a stoic face, waiting until breaks to unleash her emotions in the restroom.

"I cried a million tears, and then wiped my face and went back to work," Jensen said. "It's hard because people don't talk about (depression) and that's not really my personality either, to be all out there.

"But what I know now is once you do share your story, it allows other people to feel safe sharing their story."

Finding the light

Jensen, now 57, had never struggled with her mental health prior to that December day, the details of which the family has chosen to keep private. She immediately sought help, attending therapy sessions and taking prescribed antidepressants. But finding both a therapist and a medication that were good fits was a challenge.

Larry remained "rock solid" through the tumult, taking over the majority of the household duties and showing unwavering support.

"It's hard to be in that place where you used to be strong, capable and able to do anything. And all of a sudden I could do my job and that was it," Jensen said. "In the beginning, it was lots of crying and then, as time progressed, lots of nothing -- feeling nothing, doing nothing. I just couldn't help around the house, and I'm so thankful that I had someone to just pick that up seamlessly. Marriage is for better or for worse, and this has been for worse."

Jensen connected with a trauma-informed therapist, making slow progress, and in fall 2021 began ketamine therapy, a relatively new treatment where the dissociative anesthetic is administered in low doses. For those who haven't responded to other treatments, ketamine can be a fast-acting way to combat severe symptoms and curb suicidal ideation.

It took a few infusions before Jensen realized its impact. It was the holiday season, a time she associated with her trauma, yet Jensen found herself enjoying Christmas music for the first time in years.

"I thought, 'Well, that's different. I wonder what else might be different,'" Jensen said. "So I just got curious about that, and I noticed that I wasn't thinking about killing myself all day, which for the previous eight years had been all I ever thought about. Since then, things things shifted and turned and healed."

The healing, Jensen noted, has been neither linear nor swift. She continues to have bouts of depression and periods of suicidality, but "they're much shorter in length now and come out more cleanly. I have a husband that won't leave me and I have a therapist that won't quit, and they will give me credit for the hard work I've put in too."

Jensen's therapist gave her the tools to recognize when she was "falling off the cliff" and to pull herself back out. She also gave Jensen a handcrafted heart from the Peyton Heart Project in Texas that would inspire her own Little Heart Project.

An avid crafter, Jensen began crocheting hearts and attaching tags with one of a 144 different uplifting messages, from "How you feel right now is not forever" to "Don’t absorb criticism from people you wouldn’t go to for advice" to "You make the world a beautiful place." Along with family and friends, Jensen would leave the hearts around the city for others to discover.

"It gave my brain something else to think about, and it really is just in my nature, one of my core values, to serve others and to help others," Jensen said.

In April 2022, she publicly launched the Little Heart Project, sharing patterns and tags so others could participate in crafting and distributing the hearts. She reached out to a group at Viterbo University that makes baby blankets to see if they had interest in helping, and a leader at the college invited her to speak at a Service Saturday event. Sharing her "very personal" story with a crowd of strangers was intimidating, but a conversation with a student proved the impact of Jensen's openness.

"She pulled me aside and she said, 'Kathleen, I almost killed myself,' and she pulled her sleeves up and she had fresh cuts up and down both of her arms," Jensen recalled. "And she said, 'Being here today and listening to you and hearing your story and being able to talk with other people, I feel better.'

"It gives me goosebumps still a year later, because we could have potentially saved her life, which is unbelievable. And for her to have the courage to share that with me -- that is how healing begins. When we don't talk about it, it gives suicidality power, it just grows and grows."

Jensen remains in contact with the student, who is doing well, and has been approached by many more individuals in year since, including an elderly woman who confided she had been deliberately scratching herself for most of her life.

"There is shame, and there doesn't have to be," Jensen said. "You're not the only one that feels that way. Depression tells you that you are the only one. Depression tells you so many lies."

A mission takes flight

In summer of 2022, Jensen brought the Little Heart Project to the attention of La Crosse SOUP, a community crowdfunding group, in hopes of drawing in volunteers and expanding the reach of the project. While not selected to pitch for funding, SOUP board member and Viterbo D.B. Reinhart Institute for Ethics in Leadership program coordinator Jill Miller reached out to offer a booth at the next event.

Josh Court, Gundersen Health System Behavioral Health clinical operations director and SOUP lead, assisted Jensen with publicizing her mission to the crowd, and as Jensen distributed hearts she learned others viewed her as "a safe person to share with, and that is my highest privilege."

"She put herself out there, meeting and talking with people and making connections, and those opened some doors and then those some more doors," Court said. "I was really excited to see how this has grown."

Jensen couldn't have fathomed how far the Little Heart Project would come in its first 12 months. Some 20 local businesses have metal buckets of hearts in their stores for people to take and share. In Door County, the owner of the Knit Whits yarn shop began engaging her customers in making hearts, teaming up with a woman who lost her son to suicide in effort to place buckets in 25 additional shops by June.

"When people hear about the project, they hear my passion for it," Jensen said. "They really want to get involved."

In recent months, a therapist and member of the Suicide Prevention Initiative of Brown County has started her own branch of the Little Heart Project and the La Crosse RSVP has been crocheting hundreds of hearts. Six schools are currently involved; the first collaboration, with La Crosse Polytechnic School, was the result of the SOUP event.

"It's just an easy way to be kind, which is going to help reduce mental health problems and prevent suicide," said Jensen. "Maybe students will say, 'Look what I found at school today,' and then they talk about it as a family and having the verbiage around mental health and being able to articulate what you're feeling."

When a heart is found, individuals can post their discovery to social media, and they have been tracked as far as Vienna, Austria. Some 10,000 have left Jensen's home alone, and on occasion she has had the joy of witnessing a heart being picked up.

"We might leave one by the soda dispenser at a fast food restaurant, and we'll see people look at it, pick it up, and then, 'Oh, they took it!' and it's so exciting," Jensen said.

Jensen has heard from a woman who began knitting during her breast cancer battle and is now using her skills to make hearts. Another woman, in the throes of postpartum depression, posted online she had discovered a heart, writing, "It is exactly what I needed today."

"It's so beautiful because everybody wins with this project," Jensen said. "The people that make the hearts are touched, the people that place the hearts are touched and the people that find the hearts are touched. To me it's just such an easy way to help yourself and to help others."

After her traumatic experience, Jensen found it hard to trust, but the Little Heart Project has renewed her belief in the kindness of others. While at her job at Dahl Ford, Jensen was chatting with a businessman as he waited for his auto appointment. Jensen showed him one of her hearts, and the man gasped at the message attached.

"He said it was their family motto," Jensen said. "There are 144 different ones, and the fact that I just randomly picked this one for him -- he was super touched by it."

After his appointment, the man returned and offered to have his company make her a free website.

"I started sobbing, just sobbing, because I could never have dreamed of that," Jensen said.

When Jensen called several weeks later to inquire about the monthly fee to maintain the website, the man told her, "Don't worry about it. Just go out and save lives."

"It's just amazing how people want to make a difference," Jensen said. "People want to be kind, people want to help other people and, given the chance, people step up."

Moving the project forward

The Little Heart Project, Court said, comes a time when "our world is a struggle." The pandemic, social justice issues, political divide, racism, transphobia and more have contributed to higher-than-ever levels of depression and anxiety. Fortunately, people are more openly discussing mental health, and awareness is the first step in de-stigmatization.

"I'm super proud of Kathleen and the work she is doing," Court said. "For people who have picked up a little heart or given a little heart, I don't think we can ever understand the magnitude that might have, but I think we can all assume it does have an impact and it moves in ways we'll never know about."

In order to further the mission, Jensen is seeking more individuals to crochet, tag and deliver hearts, as well as assistance in applying for a grant. Jensen knows she needs to preserve her own mental health in order to continue with the Little Heart Project, and that requires help.

"I don't want to drop the ball," Jensen said. "I want to give people the attention they deserve and to take time to soak in all the kind words that are showered over us because of the project. I want take care of myself. I definitely want to give my marriage the time and attention that it deserves."

Jensen is encouraged by the enthusiasm others have for the Little Heart Project, and wants to make the most of the momentum.

"I feel like we're at this really special time in history," Jensen said. "Governor (Tony) Evers is placing such an emphasis on mental health. We need to take advantage of that to move the needle and reduce the suffering."

To volunteer with or donate to the Little Heart Project, visit www.thelittleheartproject.org or email TheLittleHeartProj@gmail.com.