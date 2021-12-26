Live! from La Crosse returns for Jan. 22 comedy show

Late in 2019, the Live! from La Crosse sketch comedy group sold out a pair of shows and had to turn away people at the door.

A short time later, COVID-19 barreled onto the stage and made life less funny.

"We were feeling so much momentum and thinking how far can we go," recalled Taylor Goodine. "Then we went home."

Now, after two years away from live audiences, the group is getting back to funny business with its Jan. 22 show "Episode 23: We hope THE ORB Likes This" at the Weber Center in La Crosse.

The return can't come soon enough. For the nearly two dozen cast members who make up Live! from La Crosse, the past two years have been something of a virtual wasteland. The group produced a pair of virtual shows but discovered there's no substitute for a real stage and a live audience.

"It's hard to do comedy when there's no one to respond to it," said Lizz Brannon prior to a Dec. 22 rehearsal at The Main in downtown La Crosse. "You want to keep doing it, but you're missing a vital part of it."

For the past decade, the group has been performing original sketch comedy that opens with a monologue. Lincoln Freimund said the group has used the interruption to rethink the format.

"It's only in the last two years or so during the pandemic that we really started to attack the three-act, two-band break, opening monologue structure," Freimund said. "It's a whole new era for the show. The January show is the first one in this new configuration."

There's also the question of what's funny after two years of isolation, tension and loss of life triggered by the pandemic. Jake Leis said it's a dilemma for performers while "living in the most absurd and least funny time."

Brannon said comedy can be a challenge when life is so unsettled.

"Nothing is funny, and everything is funny," she said. "Funny is a relative term. I think we've leaned almost to absurdity at this point. You read the news, and everything is like a punchline."

One topic the group has shied away from is the pandemic.

"I don't think we have any COVID gags," Freimund said.

The group honed its video skills during the pandemic and will weave a few into the show while keeping most of it live.

"We did two online shows, and we learned a lot between those two shows," Brannon said.

Nick Peterson said the time away from the stage allowed the group to take a step back and consider different approaches to the way the show is written and produced.

"I would say the biggest change is the feeling of an entire group contributing and creating a show together — very collaborative," Peterson said.

Freimund hopes audiences will notice and appreciate the change.

"We really flattened the hierarchy," he said. "We're all pitching sketches and working collaboratively. There will be more voices in the chorus."

