Living Word Christian Church members, 2015 Ward Ave., La Crosse, cordially invites the public to attend the dedication and open house of their new addition Sunday, Dec. 9. Church service will be at 9 a.m., addition dedication at 11:15 a.m. with open house and lunch to follow. Please call 608-787-5922 for more information
