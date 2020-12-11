Local activist June Kjome celebrates 100th birthday

June Kjome is, in all respects, an extraordinary individual, so it is perhaps only fitting she is among the less than one percent of Americans to celebrate a century of life.
On Saturday, Kjome, a renowned activist and leader of human rights initiatives, turns 100 and will be joined by some three dozen friends and family from around the world via Zoom. With glaucoma and macular degeneration, Kjome is blind, but the voices of those who cherish her will be loud and clear.
“I love you, my dear, and so do all these people,” Kjome friend, Susan Schmidt, told Kjome during a group call with the Tribune prior to the landmark birthday. “(This occasion) is not going unnoticed.”
Kjome expressed excitement about connecting with members of her global circle, unable to have in-person visitors at her residence at the Benedictine Manor long-term care facility in La Crosse. But while Schmidt clued her in on the Zoom, there were surprises in store for Saturday, with a group serenade in the works and Rep. Jill Billings scheduled to present Kjome, virtually, with a Legislative Commendation.
“June Kjome is La Crosse’s perfect combination of a Mother Teresa and a Mother Jones. June has the love, compassion and acceptance of Mother Teresa and the voice, determination and social justice commitment of Mother Jones. She is an incredible asset to our community and her legacy continues in the June Kjome Justice and Peace Fund through the La Crosse Community Foundation,” Billings told the Tribune.
“She is an inspiration and has informed and encouraged me on so many issues that are important to the people of Wisconsin, notably, working together on the Couleecap Board for those in need, educating on anti-human trafficking initiatives and organizing peace and justice efforts,” Billings continued. “June Kjome is loved and admired by many in our community.”
Schmidt was among those who planned the celebration for Kjome, who, due to COVID-19 precautions, wouldn’t be able to receive hugs and birthday wishes in person. The pair are closely bonded — for the past decade, Schmidt has been reading books and newspapers aloud to Kjome, continuing to do so over the phone since the pandemic hit. Currently, they are working through Barack Obama’s biography.
It is a fitting selection for a woman who has spearheaded numerous social justice initiatives, and has hope for president elect Joe Biden’s helming of the White House.
Kjome’s passion for the welfare of others was sparked when she arrived in Zuland, South Africa, after her graduation from the University of Minnesota nursing program. A nurse midwife from 1945 to 1946, Kjome witnessed the Apartheid when the National Party gained power in 1948 and the all-white government enforced racial segregation policies.
“When she returned home, it defined the direction of her life,” Schmidt said, noting to June, “You couldn’t stand to see people suffer.”
Says Kjome, “When I got back here I realized a lot of things I could (help with). I needed to be a voice for justice locally.”
She has been a passionate voice, working tirelessly in the sectors of equality and justice, advocating for the LGBTQ community, people of color, homeless individuals, and victims of domestic violence.
When she arrived stateside, Kjome worked at Lutheran Hospital, now Gundersen Health System, serving as director of the hospital’s department of education for 12 years. After a 1989 rally in Washington D.C. which drew tens of thousands to protest the lack of affordable housing, June was driven to help organize a local “Housing Now” rally. The event inspired the creation of the Housing Now Coalition, which in turn led to the founding of a local Habitat for Humanity.
In 2002, Kjome co-founded a La Crosse chapter of Women in Black, an anti-war movement started in Jerusalem in the late 80s following the First Intifada, a violent uprising in which more than 5,000 Palestinians and some 1,400 Israelis died.
Kjome was a fervent supporter of the LGBTQ community, helping develop local chapters of PFLAG and GALAXY, and served on boards for the YWCA, New Horizons, La Crosse Interfaith Justice and Peace Network, Coulee Region Transitional Housing, Habitat for Humanity, AMOS and Bluff County Family Resource Center, the latter which established a transitional home in Kjome’s honor.
The June Kjome Place, an independent living home for homeless individuals or domestic violence victims, opened in 1998. Over 150 families have been housed there over the past 22 years, provided both a place to live and access to resources and support services.
The late Linda Riddle, former longtime executive director of Bluff County Family Resource Center, “Thought so highly of June and her dedication to families that were abused and underserved. June was Linda’s role model and strived in her life to be a social justice activist like June,” says Bluff County Family Resource Center’s office assistant Kathy Lawson.
Added Lawson, “There is no way to express how valuable this program, and the compassion, support and donations from the community, has been to the lives of the children, parents, and single women.”
In 2013, the June Kjome Justice and Peace Fund was established with the La Crosse Community Foundation, with the first round of funding dedicated to holding a conference on human trafficking. Last year, the fund provided grants to the “Pretty Brown Girl Project” from the School District of La Crosse, an experience with musician Bill Miller at at Northside Elementary School and the 2019 “Voices of Men Call to Action” events.
“June is a voice for everyone who has been marginalized,” Schmidt says, noting Kjome has often iterated silence is the same as assent.
Asked what she hopes her legacy will be, Kjome wishes to be remembered as “the spokesperson for peace and justice.” It’s a title she can already claim, with some eight decades of philanthropy and activism under her belt. Kjome has been blessed with a long life, and she has made the years count.
Marvels Kjome, “It’s quite something to live 100 years.”
To donate to the June Kjome Justice and Peace Fund in honor of Kjome’s birthday, visit www.laxcommfoundation.com/donate/.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
