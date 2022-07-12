Local advocate encourages 'reframing mental illness' in new book

In recent years, conversations around mental health have become more common, and perceptions are changing. And yet, while individuals are increasingly open about their depression and anxiety, some mental illnesses still bring feelings of shame or embarrassment and the harsh judgement of others.

"There is an enormous amount of stigma around mental illness, says Alice Holstein, doctor of education and longtime mental health advocate in the La Crosse community. "It's the one illness that, unlike cancer, unlike Parkinson's, unlike heart disease, is trouble by stigmatization."

Holstein herself has bipolar disorder, a mental illness often sensationalized in the media as sparking violence, inability to function or extreme episodes. For some, their mental illness can be debilitating, leading to impulsive or destructive behaviors and outbursts, while for others the effects are less extreme or perceptible to the public.

No matter the diagnosis or severity level, Holstein is a proponent of thinking about mental illness under a fresh, multifaceted lens, the premise of her newest book, "Reframing Mental Illness: Affirmations of Hope."

"(It's about) seeing mental illness in a new way to change your mind, change your view of yourself, and improve your ability to heal and feel like a human being," Holstein says.

Holstein, 79, was diagnosed with bipolar disorder late in life at the age of 51. She had 17 stays in psychiatric wards, Holstein says, and struggled with paranoia, excessive spending, erratic behavior and, for a period, homelessness. She talks about her experiences in a previous book, "A Tough Grace: Mental Illness as a Spiritual Path."

"It was 12 hard years before I started to reclaim myself in a healthy way," Holstein says.

While "Reframing Mental Illness" touches on her personal experiences, it is designed as a workbook rather than a read-through biography.

"It’s history is that when I was at my sickest with my mental illness, I yearned for a book that would give me inspiration and make me think versus (a tome full of) platitudes," Holstein says. "I found lots of affirmation books, but nothing for mental illness, so I wrote one myself."

Reflection, Holstein says, is what "causes the transformation." The book is broken down into sections, with topics such as pride, clearing negativity, self examination, transforming bitter memories, and more. Holstein relates the topics to her own journey and then poses associated questions for the reader to journal about or discuss with a friend, therapist or support person. Prompts are wide ranging, from "What dreams did you give up because of your mental illness?" to "In what ways do you honor your suffering?"

"(The) companion reflection questions help the reader think about the gifts or growth or lessons or skills that might be employed to encourage recovery," Holstein says. "This often amounts to having the situation be a reframing from the usual 'ain’t it awful' aspects of mental illness. When people change their minds about something, especially the stigmatized arena of mental illness, new possibilities for healing emerge. Motivation to make changes arises."

The book, Holstein says, "Does not sugarcoat things -- it deals with the rigors, the breakthroughs, the hard work that recovery requires. It challenges the reader, supports, comforts, encourages self-discovery and the distillation that creates wisdom...urging healers and those needing to be healed to see things as a brave journey, worthy of the highest esteem and honor. It illuminates what it is like to suffer and recover."

Holstein advises working through the book "a bite at a time," tackling one to three pages a day. The book, she stresses, is not a substitute for professional help or medication, but has the specialness of coming from "an authentic voice that knows what it's like."

"This book is unique precisely for (the) reason that it is not clinical, and unique in the field of books on the subject," says Patti Jo Severson, MS, RD, an educator and family advocate of 25 years. Her experience includes serving as chair of the Mental Health Coalition, co-president of NAMI Wisconsin, member on the State Criminal Justice Coordinating Council, family educator for NAMI Family-to-Family Education Program and member of the Patient and Family Advisory Council of Gundersen Inpatient Behavioral Health.

The "lived experience," and vignette, handbook style of the book "make it so accessible for the reader," Severson says.

"This is a book about getting well and finding hope," says Severson. "It expresses the personal side of living with an illness, surviving and thriving in an often unforgiving world. The power of finding someone else who has walked the path, navigated the experience, and thrives. Alice has given voice to those living with mental illness, and insight for those who treat mental illness, and family and friends."

Dr. Ron Malzer, who worked for over three decades as a psychologist and taught family medicine residents principles of psychology for use in their work with patients, also sees value in a book written from a personal perspective. Mental health professionals, he says, "Need to work hard to keep up with ongoing research into what helps with mental illness. But if in the midst of their focus on medical and technical skills they lose track of the healing power of the one-on-one relationship with their patient, their best interventions will be compromised."

The book, Malzer says, "Is a powerful statement that compassion was a vital part of saving (Holstein's) mental health. It will help those needing mental healthcare to look for compassionate healers. It's also a good read for professionals, showing them what receiving help and healing feels like from the inside."

The "one thing needed desperately by people struggling with mental illness," Malzer says, is "Hope-- hope that one's current distress will change for the better. Alice's book, telling her personal story of being hit by serious mental illness, and then making a solid recovery from it, will provide a great deal of hope to those who read it. I believe individuals who become emotionally challenged, and their families, will find both hope and practical suggestions for managing mental illness."

Mental illness is a lifelong journey, and Holstein still counts on the support of the people in her "circle of love" who help keep her accountable, grounded, and "conducting my life in an orderly way." An author of four books, writing is part of her healing, but Holstein emphasizes the importance of a holistic approach to managing and living with mental illness.

"We are mental, physical, emotional, spiritual and social beings," Holstein says. "To be well you need to work at all those levels."

"Reframing Mental Illness: Affirmations of Hope," is available for purchase on Amazon.com. Holstein will be hosting book signings from 1 to 4 p.m. July 13 and 6 to 7:30 p.m. July 27 at Oolala Consign, 1006 19th St. S., Jackson Plaza, and 11 a.m. Aug. 13 at the La Crosse Public Library main branch.