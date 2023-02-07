Architect Roald Gundersen will speak on “The Art of Climate Restoration” during a University Art Gallery Talk at 5 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 15, in the Annett Recital Hall, 152 Lowe Center, 333 N. 16th St. Admission is free.

During the presentation Gundersen will discuss how forests have become his studio, muse and hope for the future. Gundersen’s work is known worldwide. Locally, the bandshell cover at Riverside Park and the Myrick Park EcoPark are among the structures designed by his architectural company, WholeTrees.