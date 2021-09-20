Local artist selling coasters of 'Hatched Baby' to help fund repairs

On Calarco's "Mike Makes" website where he is selling the coasters and his other artwork, he quotes another local artist, Scott Cheek, on the incident.

"The irony of the destruction of the Hatched Baby only becomes apparent if you understand what it is about. Most aptly it's addressing the fears associated with parenthood. 'What if they don't fit in? What if they're bullied? What if they die one night and there was nothing I could do to help?' Ironically this sculpture was argued about, called names and ultimately shoved in a corner primarily out of the public eye. Then in fact beaten. And most recently literally decapitated," Cheek is quoted as saying.

"All of the artist's anxieties came to fruition at the hands of the same people they were originally concerned about," he said. "The worst part of it is it didn't have to come true but intolerance of a few is louder than acceptance by many."

The coasters are being sold in packs of four for $35.

As of Monday Calarco said he had sold seven so far in less than 24 hours of launching, but had a goal of selling 50. The coasters and Calarco's other artwork can be found at mike-makes.com.