top story

Local artist selling coasters of 'Hatched Baby' to help fund repairs

La Crosse to consider where to put Hatched Baby sculpture

"Hatched Baby" was created by Wolfgang Auer, an artist from La Crosse's German sister city of Friedberg.

A local artist is selling coasters of a sculpture that was stolen and damaged outside of La Crosse City Hall last week in an effort to help fund repairs.

Part of "Hatched Baby" was reported stolen the weekend of Sept. 12, and later was found and returned, though the city said the sculpture will need repairs before it can be displayed again.

Local videographer, photographer and graphic designer Mike Calarco is now selling coasters with one of his photos of the sculpture, and profits will be donated to help with the cost of repairing the sculpture.

Police or city officials have not yet announced any suspects in the theft of the sculpture, which features a blue baby head with a full set of teeth emerging from a cracked egg shell. The blue head of the sculpture was taken apart, and only the face was taken. Photos that emerged online of the stolen artwork appeared to show scuff marks on it.

It was not immediately revealed how much the repairs to the sculpture would cost.

The artwork was created by German artist Wolfgang Auer, who is from one of La Crosse's sister cities. Auer, who created Hatched Baby as part of a larger project, has been notified of the damage to the sculpture.

The theft has prompted a renewed conversation in the community about the sculpture and the meaning of artwork.

"I am an artist in the area and I liked the Hatched Baby sculpture because of its uneasiness and how it got people to talk about it. It is disappointing to see how many people view it as offensive because of its color," Calarco said. "I understand the stillborn argument, but the baby is depicted alive and hatching. The piece was created after the artist's daughter was born and has to do with the anxieties that Auer associates with parenthood."

Calcaro is using one of his original photographs for the coasters, which were taken using Lomography LomoChrome purple film, which shifts green shades to purple, yellows to pink and blues to turquoise shades.

He said he chose this technique because it added to the existing "uneasiness" that already surrounds the sculpture in the community.

"Art may not be for everyone, it does not have to be pleasing to everyone, but it should not be destroyed just because someone doesn't like it," Calarco said on his website.

On Calarco's "Mike Makes" website where he is selling the coasters and his other artwork, he quotes another local artist, Scott Cheek, on the incident.

"The irony of the destruction of the Hatched Baby only becomes apparent if you understand what it is about. Most aptly it's addressing the fears associated with parenthood. 'What if they don't fit in? What if they're bullied? What if they die one night and there was nothing I could do to help?' Ironically this sculpture was argued about, called names and ultimately shoved in a corner primarily out of the public eye. Then in fact beaten. And most recently literally decapitated," Cheek is quoted as saying.

"All of the artist's anxieties came to fruition at the hands of the same people they were originally concerned about," he said. "The worst part of it is it didn't have to come true but intolerance of a few is louder than acceptance by many."

The coasters are being sold in packs of four for $35.

As of Monday Calarco said he had sold seven so far in less than 24 hours of launching, but had a goal of selling 50. The coasters and Calarco's other artwork can be found at mike-makes.com.

He said if the city or the artist decide the sculpture won't be repaired or displayed again in La Crosse, he will donate the profits of the sales to another public art project in the city.

