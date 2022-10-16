Local artist set to exhibit his work at UW-La Crosse

A La Crosse-based metalist will show his artwork during an upcoming exhibition at the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse.

Luke Achterberg will return to his alma mater for “Luke Achterberg: Convolutions,” which opens Friday, Oct. 21, in the University Art Gallery, on the first floor of the Lowe Center for the Arts, 333 N. 16th St. The exhibit runs through Wednesday, Nov. 23, and is free.

Working in metal, Achterberg’s sculptures celebrate the visual aesthetic of automotive customizing and other highly proficient skills honed on the street, in body shops and through garages across the U.S. He has developed a distinct personal style that is visually sleek and connects to the history of metal workers and the lure of automobiles in American culture.

Achterberg graduated from UW-L in 2004 and obtained a welding technical diploma from Western Technical College the following year. After working as a certified welder at a custom job shop, he attended graduate school at the University of Kentucky where he completed a Master of Fine Arts.

Achterberg has received recognition for his pieces from institutions such as the International Sculpture Center in New Jersey and Art-St-Urban in Switzerland. He has been awarded several commissions and was included in the Wisconsin Artists Biennial 2022.

Achterberg will give an artist talk at 4:15 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 27, in Annett Recital Hall. A reception follows in the Gallery from 5:30 to 7 p.m. Admission is free.

Gallery hours are 1-8 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, 1-5 p.m. Fridays-Sundays and during events at Toland Theatre. Exhibitions are free and open to the public. Get more information at: www.uwlax.edu/art.