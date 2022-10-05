Local artist showcasing paintings at Myrick Park Center

The Gallery at Myrick Park Center has reopened, welcoming Colleen Shore for the first event of 2022. Now through January, Shore's collection of oil paintings titled “Driftless Wonders” will be showcasing the natural beauty and landscapes of our area with a focus on the La Crosse River Marsh.

The display will be evolving throughout the next several months as Shore develops new paintings.

An Opening Reception will be held on Wednesday, November 2 from 6-8pm at the Myrick Park Center La Crosse Room. Shore will have additional paintings displayed as well as a silent auction of “Wetland Illumination” to benefit the Friends of the La Crosse River Marsh during the reception.