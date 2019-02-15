Cathryn Dagendesh and Adam Faeth, both La Crosse artists, added some color to State Road on Thursday after hearing about the racist graffiti painted on a local business’ garage.
“There’s just too much hate in the world and we believe in everybody being happy and working together,” said Dagendesh.
Faeth was upset with the news when he woke up one morning and decided it was an opportunity to do something.
The mural on the Bullet Cab garage door that was vandalized Feb. 6 consists of various shapes and colors, along with the phrase “Hate has no place here,” said Dagendesh.
Both artists received support from several passersby, and the artwork should be done in time for Friday’s interfaith rally.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.