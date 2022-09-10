Local author Amanda Zieba to visit Onalaska Public Library

Local author and Onalaska High School grad Amanda Zieba will be visiting the Onalaska Public Library on Tuesday, Sept. 13, at 6 p.m.
She is the author of several books for young adults and adults. In her book talk, she'll share about her writing process and why she chooses to keep her stories local, setting many of her books in La Crosse or Duluth. There will also be time for Q&A and book sales.
You can learn more about Amanda by visiting her online city, WordNerdopolis, at www.amandazieba.com.
This event is sponsored by the Friends of the Onalaska Library.