Local author holding signings, launching second novel

Local author Scott Blanke is celebrating the release of his second book and a signing for his first next week.
Blanke’s novel “Oscar Diggs, The Wizard of Oz,” was published last year, and he will hold a discussion and signing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Pearl Street Books.
Blanke will also introduce his new novel “Through the Gates of Hell,” a humorous medical murder mystery.
Emily Pyrek
Community health reporter
Emily Pyrek covers health and human interest stories for the La Crosse Tribune.
