Local author holding signings, launching second novel

Oz author (copy)

Scott Blanke, a retired physician and fan of Oz stories, admires one of the first edition Oz books in his extensive collection of Oz collectables. 

 Tribune file photo

Local author Scott Blanke is celebrating the release of his second book and a signing for his first next week.

Blanke’s novel “Oscar Diggs, The Wizard of Oz,” was published last year, and he will hold a discussion and signing at 6 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 2, at Pearl Street Books.

Blanke will also introduce his new novel “Through the Gates of Hell,” a humorous medical murder mystery.

