Local author hosting launch party with interior design theme

Local author Amanda Zieba will host a launch party for her newest book, "Destiny by Design," in collaboration with local interior design experts.

Amanda Zieba

Amanda Zieba, author of "Champion Chocolatier" and "Relity Bites"

"Destiny by Design" is a fictional book centered around a hotel renovation project for a competition and the event will be interior design themed with advice from local designer Tina Weisensel. Western Technical College instructor Jennifer Stangl will be present to talk with those interested in the college’s recently reinstated interior design program.

The launch party will run from from 5:30 to 8 p.m. Monday, Dec. 13 at 4 Sisters Wine Bar, 133 4th St., and will also feature a cash bar, appetizers, mood board competition with a chance to win a Charmant gift card and book sale. 

For more information visit www.amandazieba.com.

