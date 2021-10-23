Local breast cancer survivor stresses need for addressing racial disparities in prognosis, care

While breast cancer mortality rates have declined over the past three decades, deaths remain high among African American women with the disease, at a startling 42% higher incidence than among Caucasians.

According to Breast Cancer Prevention Partners, African American women have a 31% breast cancer mortality rate, higher than for any other U.S. racial or ethnic group, and are also more likely to develop the cancer under age 45 and to have a diagnosis of the more aggressive triple negative (HER2 negative) or inflammatory types.

Health care disparities have long existed when it comes to individuals of color. Bias, living in areas farther from health care facilities, having less or no insurance coverage, less access to nutritious foods, lack of transportation or family or work priorities -- all are factors in delaying or not receiving crucial preventative care and/or treatment.

Antoiwana Williams, director of the Office of Multicultural Student Services at UW-La Crosse, considers herself fortunate, having "a good job with good insurance" and a mother who prioritized taking care of herself and imparted the importance of self advocacy. Without those factors, Williams may not have detected the change in her breast in December 2019, been able to secure a medical appointment right away and to afford -- and have enough time off of work -- to undergo the chemotherapy, radiation and surgery necessary to treat her disease.

Williams, whose mother, Cynthia Bergeron, is a two-time breast cancer survivor and is currently battling pancreatic cancer, imparted on her daughter the importance of self exams, having discovered the lumps in her own breasts herself each time. Williams too was diligent about getting a yearly mammogram and checking her breasts every month, and when she noticed a change in her breast in 2019 she decided to wait until her scheduled mammogram to have it examined. She had to cancel the appointment and kept intending to reschedule, but it wasn't until a coworker struck up a discussion about breast cancer that Williams put in a call.

It was Dec. 23 when she contacted her provider, and on Christmas Eve Williams was had her mammogram. After Christmas, Williams was biopsied and several days later, she learned she had stage one, triple positive breast cancer.

"It was really that advocacy and staying on top of things (that caught it early). My motto since then has been, 'Feel something, say something,'" Williams says.

Williams' oncologist at Mayo Clinic Health System, Dr. Paula Gill, says William's type of cancer can form form very quickly, "in a way, coming out of nowhere." Gone undetected, triple positive breast cancer can spread to lymph nodes and other areas of the body, advancing rapidly.

Williams underwent a year of treatment, including chemotherapy, radiation and surgery. It occured in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic, during which she needed to be especially conscious about protecting her immune system.

"The journey was a struggle," she says. "Fortunately I had family support, community support, my whole entire office supported me. I had the privilege to work virtually when I felt good, and I took off the days I didn't."

The Coulee Region, Williams says, has an accessible and supportive network for individuals with breast cancer, including mobile mammogram services and assistance with medical fees. Williams says the Mayo breast cancer team -- including Dr. Richard Ellis, radiology, and cancer center staff who "put their own lives on the line everyday during the pandemic to provide the best treatment possible for all their patients" -- and the community at large were essential in her recovery.

"There's no other place I would rather have that support than in La Crosse," Williams says. "It was really by that grace and the grace of God that I'm here and wanting to survive it. There were days I wanted to give up and I thought about all the people who reached out -- we don't realize how many people have breast cancer until people share their stories."

Williams says she "embraced" being bald due to her treatment, as it was a visual way to normalize cancer.

"I wanted to create a greater awareness," Williams says. "I'm open about my breast cancer journey because I don't want anyone who can help prevent this to go through it if they can avoid it."

Williams especially wants to help women of color advocate for their health and receive top care, noting "We are disproportionately impacted and we need to change that." Access, poor insurance, religion or fear of being a burden to their family are possible reasons Black women are more likely to die from breast cancer, Williams says, as is delayed diagnosis.

"I'm very lucky," Williams says, noting while she has adequate health coverage now, "I've been on the other end of that spectrum and I know how I was treated when I didn't have good insurance. I don't know if my care would have been the same (now) -- I hope it would be.

"I hear some of the leaders at Mayo saying, 'Let's just get them (into treatment).' There are resources out there to help with this disease. The health care is the biggest piece that we need to address as a community, as a country, as a state, to change the outcome of these diagnoses that (may be) curable."

Bergeron has additional thoughts on the disparities in breast cancer outcomes for Black women, noting they often "put themselves on the back burner" and the treatment plans are not always up to the same standards of those received by their white counterparts.

"Either we quit because the (treatment) is too rough, we're diagnosed too late, or we reach the decision we need to do what we need to do for our families," Bergeron says. "I said (to my oncologist) 'I want the Caucasian treatment plan.'"

Bergeron believes there is less health outreach being done for the Black community -- "We are not informed equally," she says -- and Black women are less represented in research trials for cancer drugs or treatments.

Williams encourages individuals of diverse races and ethnicities to "step up and help the science community so that we can create cures for some the things that are not curable right now." Gill agrees that not having equitable representation in medical trials can make it difficult to "home in" on specific traits and factors that could help with precise treatments.

Dr. Kathleen Christian, a surgeon specializing in breast care at Mayo, says it is crucial for health care providers to make appointments a safe space for patients to relay concerns and seek out information, and to ask questions which promote conversation. Hospitals should also partner with other community and cultural organizations to "bring the message of healthy behaviors to an environment where individuals feel at home." Gill says it can be uncomfortable for women of color to be the only non-white patient in the waiting room, and notes staff should speak with patients to find out what they can do to accommodate them and make them feel at ease.

Christian says Mayo has "the culture that everyone receives the 'Mayo Experience' of excellent care no matter what ethnicity they are" but notes, "I know there are barriers to care out there. I look forward to partnering with my colleagues and other organizations to reduce disparities in cancer care. In most cancer programs there are patient advocates to help patients with those conversations if they have questions about their care."

For all women, Gill urges those who cancelled or had their mammograms delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic to schedule their visit. Individuals with a family history of breast cancer at a young age are encouraged to speak with their provider about the possibility of genetic counseling, which may lead to testing for breast cancer susceptibility genes BRCA1 and BRCA2.

Possible signs of breast cancer include lumps, swelling, nipple or breast pain, nipple discharge, or skin dimpling or irritation. Mammograms are recommended annually for women 45 and older, or starting at 40 for some individuals.

Mayo will host a virtual forum, "Prioritize Your Health: Breast Cancer Risk and Treatment," at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Registration is available at https://www.mayoclinichealthsystem.org/classes-and-events/breast-cancer-risk-and-treatment/. Christian and Dr. Caroline Wilker will discuss preventive measures and advancements in personalized medicine and treatment.

