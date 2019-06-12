Santikaro, a local Buddhist teacher, will begin presenting a series of talks on the "Noble Path of Awakening, Compassion and Peace" at the Yoga for Life Studio, Room 105, at 500 E. Jefferson St., beginning at 7 p.m. June 20, with subsequent talks on July 18, Aug. 8, and Sept. 19.
Santikaro will draw out the practical implications of the Buddha's teachings of compassionate aspiration, mindfulness, courage and generosity. Whatever one's "spiritual orientation," the down-to-earth pragmatism of these discussions will leave attendees with much to reflect on.
Previous knowledge of Buddhism is not required; open-minded inquiry is essential. There is no cost to attend, but donations will be accepted.
For more information or to register, call 608-620-8785.
