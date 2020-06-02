× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

The Coulee Region Humane Society received an $11,000 grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation to aid in spaying and neutering the animals that come into the shelter.

The donation will be used to purchase medical equipment that will help the shelter perform all of its spay, neuter and routine operations internally.

Previously, the group has had to send its animals to area vets to be spayed or neutered. And though the shelter started performing cat neuters last year, it still needed 450 operations done at outside vet clinics, performing only 292 in-house.

The shelter said that spaying and neutering the animals that come into its legal care is an "important step toward preventing animal homelessness and reducing the number of unwanted pets."

"Our goal is always to help more animals and to be able to alter them and give them the vet care they need prior to adoption," said Heather Drievold, the Coulee Region Humane Society executive director. "So this is just one more way that we can ensure that our animals are altered before getting adopted."

Spay and neuter operations are expensive, and the Coulee Region Humane Society has had to outsource a lot of its funding in the past. Last year, the group spent $141,000 in operations out of pocket, and received $102,000 in donated supplies from the vet community.

"We're hoping this grant also allows us to take away some of those vet service dollars and be able to have a better return," Drievold said.

Last year, the La Crosse Community Foundation gave nearly $2.4 million back to the community, but said because of COVID-19, giving for 2020 has involved a lot of tough decisions.

"The decisions have never been harder for us," said Jamie Schloegel, the foundation's executive director.

"There's no greater need now than supporting our nonprofits," she said, saying the foundation wanted to choose a group that was, "meeting a crucial need and also a feel-good during this time."

She said that the Coulee Region Humane Society "checked all of those boxes," adding that it was a well-run organization with a plan.

"I don't know about you, but one of the only ways I've gotten through this safer-at-home time is having my pets at home," Schloegel said. She has three cats that she's adopted from the Coulee Region Humane Society.

The shelter has not opened its doors to the public since March, because of concerns over a staff COVID-19 outbreak. But it has been offering a curbside adoption option, and Drievold said adoption numbers have not faltered during the pandemic.

"Pets are certainly a huge component to building a great quality of life for so many people," Schloegel said.

The La Crosse Community Foundation made two other large donations this quarter, its largest to the YMCA to fund a new social work position, and another to a new host home program for the area that would house children who may not qualify for foster care but have an unsuitable living situation.

The Coulee Region Humane Society hopes that its grant can eventually help it offer low-cost services for income-eligible residents at the shelter. They currently partner with area vets to link low-income households to services.

"People have pets whether they can afford them or not," Drievold said.

The new medical equipment should help the humane society perform in-house operations for several years and help put more dollars elsewhere in the shelter.

"Of course in the future we hope to keep getting this progressively better and better. It's taken us a lot of time to get to this point," Drievold said, "but we have really wanted to ensure that we're providing the best possible care."

