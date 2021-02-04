Local chiropractor offers tips to alleviate potential back, neck pain caused by wearing masks for long hours

Wearing a mask is for most simply a minor inconvenience, but for those who spend full shifts straining their necks to peer up and down over their face coverings, the act can lead to physical pain.

Dr. Leo Bronston of Bronston Chiropractic Clinic, which has locations in Onalaska, La Crosse and Sparta, has seen an increase in patients experiencing stiffness, aches and pains due to the change in posture and positioning sometimes necessary to maintain a line of vision or keep their mask in place.

“My clinics are seeing an uptick in neck and upper back pain associated with wearing masks for long hours,” says Bronston. “While it is extremely important to wear face masks to prevent the spread of COVID-19, it is also important to wear the right mask in the right way to prevent neuromusculoskeletal effects.

Teachers, health care workers, retail and factory workers, and even students have reported jaw pain, neck stiffness, upper back pain, headaches and eye tension, Bronston says, as they are "moving differently and holding awkward positions to accommodate their face coverings."

