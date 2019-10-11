Several companies in the La Crosse area are working together with the Gateway Area Council to provide a hands-on, interactive program to explore careers in engineering. The La Crosse County Solid Waste Department and Trane, along with SEH Consulting, the DNR, Davy Engineering, Dairyland Power, Mathy Construction, Torrance Casting Inc., the city of La Crosse and Marshall Technical Services will provide 15 evening sessions throughout the school year. At each session, a professional from a local firm leads an activity that allows students to explore an fields such as electrical, environmental, chemical, geotechnical, materials, software, mechanical, civil and metallurgical engineering, as well as product development and design considerations.
The different sessions cover concepts such as gas systems, road design, project management, robotics, energy planning, and others.
Explorers meet twice a month on the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month, from 6 to 8 p.m., starting Oct. 22, at the La Crosse County Landfill Office at 3200 Berlin Drive. There is an annual fee of $37. Scholarships are available.
Students need to be currently enrolled in high school, complete an application by parent/guardian by Oct. 18 and be able to attend at least 10 out of the 15 sessions. Capacity is 20 students.
You have free articles remaining.
Parents of the Explorers from last year appreciated this program saying, “Great program! Gave students a realistic view of what engineers do in different areas of engineering. Thanks for being so flexible with school activities. Excellent organization. If only all activities that my child participated in were this organized.”
The students enjoyed last year’s program, saying, “It has given me an appreciation for the different types of engineering.” “It opened my mind to new opportunities.”
This program is open to all local area high schoolers – boys and girls welcome!
For more information, go to www.GatewayScouting.org/Exploring or contact Elizabeth Kramer, Exploring chairperson, at gatewayexploring@gmail.com
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.