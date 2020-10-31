Local coronavirus cases increase by 77 Saturday, state reports 5,278 new positives and 59 deaths

La Crosse County recorded 77 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 30.68% positivity rate Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 75 new cases per day over the past seven days, a figure that continues to rise and is up from 69.86 on Friday and 43.86 a week ago.

The county has also now had 13 straight days with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on six of the past seven days. Three of the past four days have had a positivity rate above 30%. Total confirmed cases are up to 4,550, which grows to 4,714 when including probable cases.

Of Saturday’s cases, 19 were people in their 20s, 13 were people ages 10-19 and 13 were people in their 40s. There were 10 new cases of people in their 30s, 11 in their 50s, five in their 60s, two in their 70s, one in their 80s and three of people at least 90 years old.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates also continue to rise. The seven-day rate is at 29.09%, up from 27.72% on Friday and 10.70% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 17.80%, up from 17.07% on Friday and 14.58% a week ago. Total positivity is up to 12.13%, while total deaths remained at 22.

