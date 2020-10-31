Local coronavirus cases increase by 77 Saturday, state reports 5,278 new positives and 59 deaths

La Crosse County recorded 77 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 30.68% positivity rate Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 75 new cases per day over the past seven days, a figure that continues to rise and is up from 69.86 on Friday and 43.86 a week ago.
The county has also now had 13 straight days with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on six of the past seven days. Three of the past four days have had a positivity rate above 30%. Total confirmed cases are up to 4,550, which grows to 4,714 when including probable cases.
Of Saturday’s cases, 19 were people in their 20s, 13 were people ages 10-19 and 13 were people in their 40s. There were 10 new cases of people in their 30s, 11 in their 50s, five in their 60s, two in their 70s, one in their 80s and three of people at least 90 years old.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates also continue to rise. The seven-day rate is at 29.09%, up from 27.72% on Friday and 10.70% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 17.80%, up from 17.07% on Friday and 14.58% a week ago. Total positivity is up to 12.13%, while total deaths remained at 22.
Support Local Journalism
Wisconsin recorded another 5,278 cases of COVID-19 Saturday, for a running total of 225,370 positives. Negative tests have reached 1,826,636, an increase of 9,575 since Friday.
Another 229 Wisconsinites were hospitalized for the coronavirus, with 11,374 ever hospitalized, and 59 more people died from the virus, bringing fatalities to 2,031.
La Crosse County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard testing days are now open to those 5 years or older with or without symptoms of COVID-19. Testing is especially encouraged for those who have frequent contact with others outside of their household, including workers in retail, nursing homes, food service, dentistry, health, education, airline services, mortuary services or emergency services.
Testing days include:
- Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., La Crosse Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. (ongoing)
- Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DHHS Parking Lot, 421 County Rd R, Black River Falls (ongoing)
- Thursdays, Nov. 12, Dec. 3, times TBA, Vernon County Fair Grounds, 210 Fairgrounds Road, Viroqua
- Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 and 11, Dec. 10, 520 Mill St., Tomah
- Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 6, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Road, Holmen
- Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 and 14, Dec. 5, La Crosse County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem
Registration is requested at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/ Drive Up Events. Test results are generally available within three to five days. If you do not received your results after 5 days, call the National Guard Testing Hotline at 1-866-419-6988.
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.