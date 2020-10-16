 Skip to main content
Local coronavirus deaths now total 18, state breaks daily case record with 3,861 new positives
La Crosse County experienced another high day of coronavirus cases Friday, with 61 new confirmed positives, and deaths rose by four, bringing COVID-19 fatalities to 18. At the state level, a daily record of 3,861 cases were reported, along with 21 new deaths.

The 61 local cases of COVID-19 put the positivity rate at 39.10%, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Friday marked the first time since Sept. 24-25 that the county has reported at least 50 cases on consecutive days, and the county has now averaged 33.14 new cases per day over the past seven days, up from 30.86 on Thursday but still down slightly from a week ago (34.43).

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,718, which grows to 3,873 when including probable cases.

Of Friday’s cases, 16 were people in their 60s and 13 were in their 20s. There were three new cases of people ages 0-9, four of people ages 10-19, seven in their 30s, eight in their 40s, six in their 50s, three in their 70s and one in their 80s.

With another high daily positivity rate Friday, the seven- and 14-day rates increased. The seven-day rate is at 36.08%, up from 20.49% on Thursday. The rate is more than triple what it was on Wednesday (11.18%) and nearly four times what it was a week ago (9.31%).

The 14-day rate is at 14.63%, up from 13.53% on Thursday and 12.34% a week ago. Total positivity continues to rise and is at 11.33%. 

State data

With Friday's 3,861 new positives, confirmed cases of COVID-19 have now reached 166,186. Negative tests total 1,590,569, an increase of 10,725 since Thursday.

Another 135 Wisconsinites were hospitalized due to the coronavirus, with 9,027 ever hospitalized, and 21 new deaths were recorded, bringing fatalities to 1,574.

The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.

Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

