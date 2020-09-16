Local COVID-19 cases now total 2,011, health officials support UWL 'shelter in place' order

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative relayed concern about the local rise in cases Wednesday and expressed support for UW-La Crosse’s two-week stay-in-place order.

The Collaborative’s webpage, which is updated on Wednesdays, showed an average of 100 cases per day during the seven-day period ending Sept. 15, with a 47% positivity rate.

As of Tuesday, the community had 961 active cases of the coronavirus. According to Wisconsin Department of Health Data, La Crosse County cases increased by 122 on Wednesday, with 50 attributed to individuals age 10 to 19 and 54 to those 20-29.

Total cases have reached 2,011, and on Wednesday The New York Times put La Crosse at No. 1 on the list of fastest rise in new cases of any metro area in the U.S. per 100,000 people over the seven days.

One week ago La Crosse had 130 new cases, and now has had 626 new cases in the past seven days, with a difference of 363 cases per 100,000.

Since the pandemic hit locally in March, more than half of all coronavirus cases in La Crosse County have been in patients in their 20s. Demographic information from the most recent seven-day period, including ages, was not available as of press time.