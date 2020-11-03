Local COVID-19 cases increase by 105, state reports 5,771 new positives Tuesday

La Crosse County recorded 105 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a 18.32% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has had three days with at least 100 new cases reported in the past week while averaging 79 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Tuesday also marked the 16th day in a row with a daily positivity rate over 10%, including over 15% on 11 straight days.

Total confirmed cases are up to 4,740, which grows to 4,905 when including probable cases.

Of Tuesday’s cases, 25 were people in their 50s, 21 were in their 20s and 21 were in their 40s. There were three new cases of people ages up to 9, 12 of people ages 10-19, 12 in their 30s, 10 in their 60s and one in their 70s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped slightly Tuesday but remain above 20%. The seven-day rate is at 26.66%, down from 28.31% on Monday but up from 19.45% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 23.48%, down from 24.41% on Monday but up from 15.10% a week ago.

Total positivity is up to 12.33%, while total deaths remain at 23.

State Data