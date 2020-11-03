Local COVID-19 cases increase by 105, state reports 5,771 new positives Tuesday

La Crosse County recorded 105 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 with a 18.32% positivity rate Tuesday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has had three days with at least 100 new cases reported in the past week while averaging 79 new cases per day over the past seven days.
Tuesday also marked the 16th day in a row with a daily positivity rate over 10%, including over 15% on 11 straight days.
Total confirmed cases are up to 4,740, which grows to 4,905 when including probable cases.
Of Tuesday’s cases, 25 were people in their 50s, 21 were in their 20s and 21 were in their 40s. There were three new cases of people ages up to 9, 12 of people ages 10-19, 12 in their 30s, 10 in their 60s and one in their 70s.
The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped slightly Tuesday but remain above 20%. The seven-day rate is at 26.66%, down from 28.31% on Monday but up from 19.45% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 23.48%, down from 24.41% on Monday but up from 15.10% a week ago.
Total positivity is up to 12.33%, while total deaths remain at 23.
State Data
Wisconsin experienced another high day of COVID-19 cases, with 5,771 new positives, bringing confirmed cases to 238,067. Negative tests have reached 1,861,962, up 15,344 since Monday.
Support Local Journalism
Hospitalizations rose by 247, with 11,844 ever hospitalized for the coronavirus, and 52 more deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 2,102.
College updates
UW-La Crosse administered 64 PCR tests from Oct. 30 through Nov. 2, with 13 resulting positive. As of Oct. 28, 12 isolation rooms were in use.
Western Technical College reported no active coronavirus cases on its La Crosse campus as of Oct. 28.
Viterbo University reported nine active coronavirus cases among students and three among staff as of Tuesday.
Free testing sites
La Crosse County Health Department and Wisconsin National Guard testing days are now open to those 5 years or older with or without symptoms of COVID-19. Testing is especially encouraged for those who have frequent contact with others outside of their household, including workers in retail, nursing homes, food service, dentistry, health, education, airline services, mortuary services or emergency services.
Testing days include:
- Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., La Crosse Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. (ongoing)
- Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DHHS Parking Lot, 421 County Rd R, Black River Falls (ongoing)
- Thursdays, Nov. 12, Dec. 3, times TBA, Vernon County Fair Grounds, 210 Fairgrounds Road, Viroqua
- Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Nov. 5 and 11, Dec. 10, 520 Mill St., Tomah
- Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Nov. 6, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Road, Holmen
- Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Nov. 7 and 14, Dec. 5, La Crosse County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem
Registration is requested at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/ Drive Up Events. Test results are generally available within three to five days. If you do not received your results after 5 days, call the National Guard Testing Hotline at 1-866-419-6988.
