Local COVID-19 cases increase by 14, state fatalities from virus surpass 1,000

Another 14 La Crosse County residents have tested positive for COVID-19, for a total case count of 925.
The newest cases are attributed to two teens, seven people in their 20s, one individual in their 30s, three in their 50s and one in their 60s.
Of the total cases, 771 are considered recovered and five are currently being hospitalized due to the virus. There has been one local COVID-19 fatality, and two previously counted cases have been transferred out of county after investigation.
The Wisconsin Department of Health Services reports 18,414 negative tests completed in La Crosse County, an increase of 393 since Monday.
At the state level, lab-confirmed coronavirus cases increased by 724 Tuesday for a total of 61,785, while negative tests were up by 12,875, bringing the total to 1,014,277. An additional eight Wisconsinites have died from the virus, with 1,006 fatalities total, and 61 more have been hospitalized, for a running total of 5,092.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds community members to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and stay home as much as possible. Those with any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
