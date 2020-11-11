Local COVID-19 cases increase by 207, deaths rise to 28; hospitalization rate enters red zone

La Crosse County coronavirus cases rose by 207 Wednesday, and another death was reported, bringing local COVID-19 fatalities to 28.H

According to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, which updated its metrics Wednesday, for the seven-day period ending Nov. 10, the percent positive for tests was 33.7%, with a daily case average of 129. Currently, there are 1,050 active cases of COVID-19 among community members.

For the first time, all but one of the Collaborative's nine metrics were red, with hospitalization rate entering the severe category at 19.6 per 100,000 per day, over double the red threshold of eight or more per 100,000 per day.

"Western Wisconsin is in crisis. Every metric we track is gravely concerning, and projections show that without a significant change in behavior by everyone in our community, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to increase. This is an emergency," the Collaborative said in a release. "Statewide Wisconsin is seeing a worse surge than New York City’s in April despite having a fraction of the population, and cases are growing quickly. Hospitals are overwhelmed throughout the state. Locally one in three people tested for COVID-19 is testing positive.