Local COVID-19 cases increase by 207, deaths rise to 28; hospitalization rate enters red zone

La Crosse County coronavirus cases rose by 207 Wednesday, and another death was reported, bringing local COVID-19 fatalities to 28.H
According to the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, which updated its metrics Wednesday, for the seven-day period ending Nov. 10, the percent positive for tests was 33.7%, with a daily case average of 129. Currently, there are 1,050 active cases of COVID-19 among community members.
For the first time, all but one of the Collaborative's nine metrics were red, with hospitalization rate entering the severe category at 19.6 per 100,000 per day, over double the red threshold of eight or more per 100,000 per day.
"Western Wisconsin is in crisis. Every metric we track is gravely concerning, and projections show that without a significant change in behavior by everyone in our community, hospitalizations and deaths will continue to increase. This is an emergency," the Collaborative said in a release. "Statewide Wisconsin is seeing a worse surge than New York City’s in April despite having a fraction of the population, and cases are growing quickly. Hospitals are overwhelmed throughout the state. Locally one in three people tested for COVID-19 is testing positive.
"The number of people dying of COVID-19 is unacceptable," the Collaborative added. "Our hearts go out to the family and friends who have lost loved ones. Locally every municipality and every age range, without exception, continues to see increases in case rate. As we know, with increasing age comes increased risk of severe disease, hospitalization, and death. The spread is being driven by people holding in-person family gatherings, weddings, and dinner parties with those they do not live with as well as by time spent indoors at bars and restaurants. Numerous cases have also been associated with youth, team and club based sports and extracurriculars. For this reason, this week’s guidance includes a recommendation to cancel in person sports, events, and extracurriculars."
The Collaborative noted both Gundersen Health System and Mayo Clinic Health System are "under significant stress" due to the increase in COVID-19 hospitalizations, and if the upward trend continues there is a risk of facilities running out of patient beds and staff shortages.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative update
- New case rate: 105.4 per 100,000 people per day (red); case trend as an estimate from new deaths trend: 48.4 per 100,000/day (red)
- New hospitalization rate: 19.6 per 100,000 people per day (red).
- COVID care capacity: yellow, ability for all patients can be quickly tested and cared for approaching capacity
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 46.3%, red
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 66.5%, red
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 63.6%, red
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 58.6%, red
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 64.1%, red
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 31.1%, red
The Collaborative also updated its COVID-19 case demographics Wednesday, with 875 cases confirmed from Nov. 2 through 8. Of those cases, 50.4% were male and 49.6% female. The majority of patients fell under the 50-59 age bracket at 17.49%, followed by those 40-49 at 14.51%, adults in their 30s at 13.83%, those 18 to 24 at 13.03%, and those 60 to 69 at 12.8%.
Those under age 9 accounted for under 2.3% of cases and those 10 to 17 accounted for under 7.5% . The 25 to 29 age bracket made up 10.17% of cases, and 5.71% of patients were in their 70s.
Support Local Journalism
Of the 875 cases, origin of viral contraction was reported by 285 patients, with 66.7% becoming infected by close contact, 32.6% through community spread, and 0.7% due to travel. Symptoms were relayed by 424 patients, with 50.9% experiencing moderate symptoms, 30.4% mild, and 14.2% severe. The remaining 4.5% were asymptomatic.
Assistance with contact tracing
Due to the high number of COVID-19 cases, the La Crosse County Health Department is experiencing significant delays in contact tracing, and is asking for community help.
“Our team is phenomenal and has worked tirelessly to slow the spread, but we are stretched past capacity right now.” said Jen Rombalski, director for the La Crosse County Health Department.
The Health Department requests the following to help with contact tracing efforts and reducing viral spread:
- If the Health Department calls you, answer the phone.
- If you’ve tested positive for COVID-19 and live in La Crosse County, complete the online form at https://hipaa.jotform.com/lchdphn/case-intake-form, notify your own contacts, employer and school or childcare center, and stay home and apart from others in your household.
- If you have been in contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, stay home for 14 days from the date of contact. Even if you test negative, you need to complete quarantine, as it can take up to two weeks to show symptoms.
- Follow the guidance available at couleecovid19.org.
“Letting contacts know they have been exposed is such an important piece of slowing down the spread of a disease,” says Jacquie Cutts, public health nursing manager. “We have too many cases to do it alone, which is why we are asking for the community to help us accomplish this critical task.”
According to the La Crosse County Health department, "Modelling has shown that isolation and contact tracing efforts between March and October prevented more than 1,100 cases of COVID-19 and 9,000 to 11,000 close contacts, saving our community more than $6 million in lost productivity, as well as more than $2 million in healthcare costs from averted hospitalizations and deaths."
State data
Wisconsin confirmed another 7,048 cases of COVID-19 Wednesday, bringing the running total to 285,891. Negative tests have reached 1,949,868, an increase of 10,424 from Tuesday.
Hospitalizations rose by 277, with 13,507 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for the coronavirus, and fatalities increased by 62, with deaths totaling 2,457.
