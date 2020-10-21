Local COVID-19 cases increase by 39, Health Department warns against gatherings

Another 39 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed for La Crosse County Wednesday, with a seven day rolling average case rate of 28.8.
Of the positives reported Wednesday, the majority were individuals 20 to 29, who accounted for 15 cases, followed by those in their 60s with eight cases. One case each was attributed to a person age 10-19, age 70-79, and age 80-89. Three were attributed to individuals in their 40s, and five each were those in their 30s and 50s.
In addition to the 39 cases, another 157 probable cases were reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health, bringing the running total of confirmed positives in La Crosse County to 3,907. The state Department of Health said 79 local patients are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19.
The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, a partnership between Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse County and other stakeholders which uses the Harvard Global Health Institute model as a guide for assessing the level of COVID-19, shared a weekly update Wednesday.
For the seven-day period ending Oct. 18, 238 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, with 48.3% of patients female and 51.7% male. The 18 to 24 age bracket accounted for the highest number of new positives at 24.37%, followed by those 40 to 49 at 15.55% and adults 60 to 69 at 13.87%.
Individuals age 30 to 39 made up 11.76% of new cases, ages 25 to 29 accounted for 7.56%, those 50 to 59 accounted for 11.34%, and those 70 to 79 and those 80 and older comprised 4.2% and 3.36%, respectively. All other age brackets accounted for under 3% of new positives.
"This week the data has shown a concerning trend in cases connected to gatherings among non-household family members and friends," the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative said in a release. "Previously case rates were largely connected to the 18 to 24 year-old age group, but the case rate among this age group in the past two weeks has decreased substantially. Those aged 5 to 9, 15 to 17, 25 to 49 and 60 to 69 all saw increased case rates, many linked to attending a gathering outside their household such as birthday parties, weddings, and meals with family or friends."
Of the new cases recorded between Oct. 12 to 18, a total of 77 patients shared whether they had recently attended a gathering, with 33.8% reporting they had. The source of virus contraction was recorded for 134 of the cases, with 56% of positives attributed to close contact, 43.3% to community spread and 0.7% to travel. Symptom level was reported for 139 patients, with 50.4% experiencing mild symptoms, 28.8% moderate and 12.9% severe. Just under 8% were asymptomatic.
The collaborative report showed four of the nine risk assessment metrics were in the red/concern category, up from two red categories last week, and three were in the yellow/caution and two in the green/satisfactory categories.
- New case rate: 28.8 per 100,000 people per day (red); case trend as an estimate from new deaths trend: 72.6 per 100,000/day (red)
- New hospitalization rate: 5.8 per 100,000 people per day (green).
- COVID care capacity: green, all patients can be quickly tested and cared for.
- Cases interviewed within two days (85% goal): 76.9%, red
- Identified contacts traced (90% goal): 73.7, red.
- Contacts reached within one to two days (75% goal): 73.4, yellow.
- Daily testing goal met (75% goal): 38.4%, red.
- Testing turnaround time (85% within two days goal): 84.8%, yellow.
- Positive test ratio (under 10% goal): 13%, yellow.
Given the latest metrics and the growing case rates in La Crosse County, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative recommends the following:
- When in public or associating with people outside your household, anticipate exposure to COVID-19.
- Avoid any businesses or locations not following recommendations on masks, physical distancing and capacity limits.
- If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, isolate at home and notify anyone you have been in contact with to follow quarantine instructions available at https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/if-you-have-been-exposed.
- If you have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, quarantine for 14 days and get tested if symptoms occur. If you are asymptomatic, get tested if you develop symptoms or are advised by county health officials.
- If you have symptoms, you should be tested,. Call medical facilities prior to arrival for screening purposes and pre-registration or visit https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/testing-information for info on community testing sites.
- Avoid all unnecessary travel and personal social gatherings are not recommended.
- Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask and keep a six-foot distance when around non-household members, including outdoors.
- Get a flu shot.
- Review the WI Department of Health Service’s and the Center for Disease Control & Prevention’s guidance on Halloween and make an informed choice for your family. Begin to think about safer alternatives to traditional holiday gatherings.
For businesses, public buildings, and venues
- Minimize mass gatherings. Capacity should be limited to 25% of total capacity or 50 people indoors (100 outdoors), whichever is less. Masks and physical distancing should be required. Venues should consider cancelling or rescheduling any large gatherings planned for the next 14 days. The Collaborative is in support of the WI Department of Health Services Emergency Order #3 limiting public gatherings to no more than 25% of a room or building’s total occupancy.
- Businesses should actively screen employees. All symptomatic employees should stay home
- Organizations that care for populations vulnerable to COVID-19 including older adults, individuals at high risk or with underlying health conditions should limit visitors and increase screening of employees.
State data
State case numbers were high again Wednesday, due in part to weekend maintenance on the Wisconsin Department of Health website. Cases which occurred Saturday and Sunday continue to be added to the state totals.
An additional 4,205 positives were reported, for a running total of 182,687 cases, and negative tests have reached 1,718,564, up 5,681 from Tuesday. Hospitalizations rose by 167, with 9,704 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized due to the virus, and deaths increased by 48, with 1,681 total fatalities.
Upcoming free COVID-19 drive up testing events:
- Mondays from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., La Crosse Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. (ongoing)
- Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., DHHS Parking Lot, 421 County Rd R, Black River Falls (ongoing)
- Thursdays, Oct. 29, Nov. 12, Dec. 3, times TBA, Vernon County Fair Grounds, 210 Fairgrounds Road, Viroqua
- Thursdays 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Oct. 22, Nov. 5 and 11, Dec. 10, 520 Mill St., Tomah
- Fridays 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Oct. 23 and 30, Nov. 6, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Road, Holmen
- Saturdays 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 24 and 31, Nov. 7 and 14, Dec. 5, La Crosse County Highway Shop, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem
Testing is open to anyone age 5 or older with at least one potential COVID-19 symptom or those who are a contact of a person who tested positive for the virus.
Pre-registration is requested at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/ Drive Up Events. Test results are generally available within three to five days. If you do not received your results after 5 days, call the National Guard Testing Hotline at 1-866-419-6988.
