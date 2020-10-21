Local COVID-19 cases increase by 39, Health Department warns against gatherings

Another 39 cases of COVID-19 were confirmed for La Crosse County Wednesday, with a seven day rolling average case rate of 28.8.

Of the positives reported Wednesday, the majority were individuals 20 to 29, who accounted for 15 cases, followed by those in their 60s with eight cases. One case each was attributed to a person age 10-19, age 70-79, and age 80-89. Three were attributed to individuals in their 40s, and five each were those in their 30s and 50s.

In addition to the 39 cases, another 157 probable cases were reported by the Wisconsin Department of Health, bringing the running total of confirmed positives in La Crosse County to 3,907. The state Department of Health said 79 local patients are currently being hospitalized for COVID-19.

The Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, a partnership between Gundersen Health System, Mayo Clinic Health System, La Crosse County and other stakeholders which uses the Harvard Global Health Institute model as a guide for assessing the level of COVID-19, shared a weekly update Wednesday.

For the seven-day period ending Oct. 18, 238 new cases of COVID-19 were confirmed, with 48.3% of patients female and 51.7% male. The 18 to 24 age bracket accounted for the highest number of new positives at 24.37%, followed by those 40 to 49 at 15.55% and adults 60 to 69 at 13.87%.