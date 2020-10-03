Local COVID-19 cases increase by 39, state reports 2,892 positives Saturday

Local COVID-19 cases were down Saturday, though the state experienced another high day for both cases and related deaths.

La Crosse County recorded 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 13.64% positivity rate Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has averaged 42 new cases per day over the past seven days, a figure that was 42.71 on Friday and 73.57 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,284, which grows to 3,427 when including probable cases.

Of Saturday’s cases, 17 were people in their 20s and nine were people ages 10-19. There were three new cases of people in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s and two in their 80s. DHS also removed one case of people in their 70s.

The seven- and 14-day positivity rates continue to decline, though both remain above 10%, which is the county health department’s goal.

The seven-day rate is at 15.05%, down from 16.74% on Friday and 30.17% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 22.10%, down from 24.21% on Friday and 36.52% a week ago.

