Local COVID-19 cases increase by 39, state reports 2,892 positives Saturday

Local COVID-19 cases were down Saturday, though the state experienced another high day for both cases and related deaths.
La Crosse County recorded 39 new confirmed COVID-19 cases with a 13.64% positivity rate Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
The county has averaged 42 new cases per day over the past seven days, a figure that was 42.71 on Friday and 73.57 a week ago.
Total confirmed cases are up to 3,284, which grows to 3,427 when including probable cases.
Of Saturday’s cases, 17 were people in their 20s and nine were people ages 10-19. There were three new cases of people in their 30s, two in their 40s, three in their 50s, four in their 60s and two in their 80s. DHS also removed one case of people in their 70s.
The seven- and 14-day positivity rates continue to decline, though both remain above 10%, which is the county health department’s goal.
The seven-day rate is at 15.05%, down from 16.74% on Friday and 30.17% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 22.10%, down from 24.21% on Friday and 36.52% a week ago.
Total positivity, though, continues to climb and is at 10.99%. The county health department has not reported any new deaths, leaving that total at five.
UW-La Crosse administered 16 PCR tests Friday, with three resulting positive for a 18.75% positivity rate. As of Sept. 30, 22 isolation rooms were in use.
An additional 2,892 Wisconsites tested positive for the coronavirus — a new daily record — bringing the running total of confirmed cases to 130,798. Negative tests have reached 1,456,763, up 11,192 since yesterday. Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 rose by 82, with 7,558 ever hospitalized, and 19 more deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 1,372.
Free drive-up testing Monday
A free COVID-19 drive-thru testing event will be held from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday at the Health and Human Services building parking lot, 300 Fourth St. N.
Those age 5 or older experiencing any of the following symptoms are eligible for testing: fever, cough, shortness of breath or difficulty breathing, chills or repeated shaking, muscle pain, headache, sore throat or new loss of taste or smell.
Advance registration for testing is available at https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov.
The La Crosse County Health Department reminds residents to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home when possible.
Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
