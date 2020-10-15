Local COVID-19 cases increase by 52, state experiences daily record with 3,747 positives Thursday

La Crosse County experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases with 52 new positives Thursday, and Wisconsin broke its daily case record at 3,747.
The 52 new cases put the positivity rate at 45.61%, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.
Thursday’s total is the first time the county has reported more than 50 cases since Oct. 1, when 75 were reported.
The county has averaged 30.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, a slight increase from Wednesday (29.43) but still down from a week ago (33.71).
Total confirmed cases are up to 3,657, which grows to 3,811 when including probable cases.
Of Thursday’s cases, 16 were people in their 20s and eight were in their 40s. There were three new cases of people ages up to age 9, seven of people ages 10-19, five in their 30s, seven in their 50s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s and one of people at least 90 years old.
With Thursday’s high positivity rate, the seven-day rate jumped significantly, while the 14-day rate increased slightly. The seven-day rate is now at 20.49%, up from 10.32% a week ago. It is the first time the seven-day rate has hit 20% since Oct. 1.
The 14-day rate is at 13.53%, up from 12.67% on Wednesday but down from 14.63% a week ago.
Total positivity is up to 11.20%. The county health department has not reported any new deaths, leaving that total at 14.
Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative seven day breakdown and community recommendations
Of the 222 cases recorded in the seven-day period ending Oct. 11, symptom levels were reported for 121, with 56.2% experiencing mild symptoms and 20.7% moderate. Severe symptoms were reported by 11.6%, and another 11.6% were asymptomatic.
Origin of virus was detailed for 155 patients, with 65.2% contracting the coronavirus via close contact, followed by 33.5% through community spread and 1.3% as a result of travel. A total of 59 patients disclosed if they had recently attended a gathering, with 66.1% reporting they had not.
Given the latest metrics and the growing case rates in La Crosse County, the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative recommends the following:
- When in public or associating with people outside your household, anticipate exposure to COVID-19.
- Avoid any businesses or locations not following recommendations on masks, physical distancing and capacity limits.
- If you have recently tested positive for COVID-19, isolate at home and notify anyone you have been in contact with to follow quarantine instructions available at https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/if-you-have-been-exposed.
- If you have been in close contact with someone who is COVID-19 positive, quarantine for 14 days and get tested if symptoms occur. If you are asymptomatic, get tested if you develop symptoms or are advised by county health officials.
- If you have symptoms, you should be tested,. Call medical facilities prior to arrival for screening purposes and pre-registration or visit https://lacrossecounty.org/covid19/testing-information for info on community testing sites.
- Avoid all unnecessary travel.
- Personal social gatherings are not recommended.
- Wash your hands frequently and avoid touching your face.
- Wear a mask and keep a six-foot distance when around non-household members, including outdoors.
- Get a flu shot.
For businesses, public buildings, and venues
- Minimize mass gatherings. Capacity should be limited to 25% of total capacity or 50 people indoors (100 outdoors), whichever is less. Masks and physical distancing should be required. Venues should consider cancelling or rescheduling any large gatherings planned for the next 14 days. The Collaborative is in support of the WI Department of Health Services Emergency Order #3 limiting public gatherings to no more than 25% of a room or building’s total occupancy.
- Businesses should actively screen employees. All symptomatic employees should stay home
- Organizations that care for populations vulnerable to COVID-19 including older adults, individuals at high risk or with underlying health conditions should limit visitors and increase screening of employees.
State data
With the 3,747 cases from Thursday, positive coronavirus cases among Wisconsinites have now reached 162,325. Negative tests are up to 1,579,844, an increase of 11,455 since Wednesday. Hospitalizations rose by 138, with 8,892 ever hospitalized for the virus, and another 17 deaths were confirmed, bringing fatalities to 1,553.
According to the Wisconsin Department of Health, the state's average daily case number has more than quadrupled and average daily deaths have more than tripled in the last six weeks.
