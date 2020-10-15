Local COVID-19 cases increase by 52, state experiences daily record with 3,747 positives Thursday

La Crosse County experienced a rise in COVID-19 cases with 52 new positives Thursday, and Wisconsin broke its daily case record at 3,747.

The 52 new cases put the positivity rate at 45.61%, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

Thursday’s total is the first time the county has reported more than 50 cases since Oct. 1, when 75 were reported.

The county has averaged 30.86 new cases per day over the past seven days, a slight increase from Wednesday (29.43) but still down from a week ago (33.71).

Total confirmed cases are up to 3,657, which grows to 3,811 when including probable cases.

Of Thursday’s cases, 16 were people in their 20s and eight were in their 40s. There were three new cases of people ages up to age 9, seven of people ages 10-19, five in their 30s, seven in their 50s, four in their 60s, one in their 70s and one of people at least 90 years old.

With Thursday’s high positivity rate, the seven-day rate jumped significantly, while the 14-day rate increased slightly. The seven-day rate is now at 20.49%, up from 10.32% a week ago. It is the first time the seven-day rate has hit 20% since Oct. 1.