Local COVID-19 cases remain low, state hospitalizations and deaths trending down
COVID-19 IN THE COULEE REGION

Local COVID-19 cases remain low, state hospitalizations and deaths trending down

La Crosse County recorded four new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 97 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 3.96%.

The county has averaged 17 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 19.86 on Friday and 29.43 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,012, which grows to 12,659 when including probable cases.

Of Saturday’s cases, two were people ages 0-9, one was a person in their 20s and one was in their 60s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Saturday, though both are still above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 12.09%, down from 13.57% on Friday and 20% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 16.14%, down from 17.24% on Friday and 25.28% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped to 19.14%, which is down from 19.25% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 75.

On the state level, another 752 cases were confirmed for a running total of 554,800 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,560,840, up 3,752 from Friday.

Hospitalizations rose by 71, with 25,268 Wisconsinites ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 10 new deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 6,161.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, 923,909 Wisconsinites had been vaccinated for COVID-19 as of 2 p.m. Friday. In La Crosse County, 18,614 individuals have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and 7,327 have received both. 

Free COVID-19 testing continues in the Coulee Region. Upcoming dates include:

  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 15, La Crosse County Health and Human Services, 300 Fourth St. N.
  • 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Feb. 23, March 9, 602 N. Main St., Viroqua
  • 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Feb. 17, Holmen High School, 1001 McHugh Road
  • 10:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Feb 19, March 3, WisDOT SW Region Office, 3550 Mormon Coulee Road
  • 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Feb. 27 and March 6, County Highway Shoppe, 301 Carlson Road, West Salem

PCR testing at these sites is open to those 5 and older with or without COVID-19 symptoms. Pre-registration is required https://register.covidconnect.wi.gov/

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Sports reporter

Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.

