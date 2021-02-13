Local COVID-19 cases remain low, state hospitalizations and deaths trending down

La Crosse County recorded four new confirmed COVID-19 cases Saturday, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services. DHS reported 97 new negative tests in the county, putting its daily positivity rate at 3.96%.

The county has averaged 17 new cases per day over the past seven days, down from 19.86 on Friday and 29.43 a week ago.

Total confirmed cases are up to 12,012, which grows to 12,659 when including probable cases.

Of Saturday’s cases, two were people ages 0-9, one was a person in their 20s and one was in their 60s.

The county’s seven- and 14-day positivity rates dropped Saturday, though both are still above 10%. The seven-day rate is at 12.09%, down from 13.57% on Friday and 20% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 16.14%, down from 17.24% on Friday and 25.28% a week ago.

Total positivity dropped to 19.14%, which is down from 19.25% a week ago. No new deaths were reported, leaving that total at 75.

On the state level, another 752 cases were confirmed for a running total of 554,800 positives. Negative tests have reached 2,560,840, up 3,752 from Friday.