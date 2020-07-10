Local COVID-19 cases rise by 22, including 15 people in their 20s

La Crosse County confirmed COVID-19 cases rose significantly Friday, with 22 new patients, two thirds of whom are in their 20s.

The new cases are attributed to two individuals ages 15-19, 15 people in their 20s, one in the 50s and four in their 60s. The total cases for La Crosse County have reached 567, with 375 considered recovered. Four people are currently being hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been no related deaths.

Countywide, there have been 13,273 negative tests.