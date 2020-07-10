Local COVID-19 cases rise by 22, including 15 people in their 20s

The state of Wisconsin set a record Friday for new cases reported in a single day, with 845 new positives confirmed. Statewide, positive cases total 34,753, with a running total of 3,766 hospitalizations and 814 deaths. There have been 635,411 negative tests.
The La Crosse County Health Department urges community members to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home as much as possible. Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.
Monroe adds 7 cases
Monroe County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 129 confirmed cases in Monroe County.
Monroe County has 60 active cases, 68 recoveries and one death.
Of the new cases, four had contact with a positive case, two are attributed to community spread and one remains undetermined
The latest cases involve:
- Three women and one man in their 50s.
- One woman and two men in their 60s.
Also Friday, Monroe County reported that its June 30 drive-thru testing event administered 277 tests, and seven (2.5%) were positive.
The event drew residents from La Crosse, Juneau, Jackson and Adams counties, in addition to Monroe.
Covid case tracker by state
Americans go back on the road: See your county's travel uptick here
COVID-19 testing, ranked state by state
Racial breakdown of COVID-19 cases
Small business relief: Who got loans?
Coronavirus spreads around the world
COVID-19: Steps for reopening states
Step by step: Make your own face mask
HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES
Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.