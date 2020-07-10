You are the owner of this article.
Local COVID-19 cases rise by 22, including 15 people in their 20s
La Crosse County confirmed COVID-19 cases rose significantly Friday, with 22 new patients, two thirds of whom are in their 20s. 
 
The new cases are attributed to two individuals ages 15-19, 15 people in their 20s, one in the 50s and four in their 60s. The total cases for La Crosse County have reached 567, with 375 considered recovered. Four people are currently being hospitalized due to the virus, and there have been no related deaths.
 
Countywide, there have been 13,273 negative tests.  

The state of Wisconsin set a record Friday for new cases reported in a single day, with 845 new positives confirmed. Statewide, positive cases total 34,753, with a running total of 3,766 hospitalizations and 814 deaths. There have been 635,411 negative tests.

The La Crosse County Health Department urges community members to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and to stay home as much as possible. Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.

Monroe adds 7 cases

Monroe County reported seven new cases of COVID-19 Friday, bringing the total to 129 confirmed cases in Monroe County.

Monroe County has 60 active cases, 68 recoveries and one death.

Of the new cases, four had contact with a positive case, two are attributed to community spread and one remains undetermined

The latest cases involve:

  • Three women and one man in their 50s.
  • One woman and two men in their 60s.

Also Friday, Monroe County reported that its June 30 drive-thru testing event administered 277 tests, and seven (2.5%) were positive.

The event drew residents from La Crosse, Juneau, Jackson and Adams counties, in addition to Monroe.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

