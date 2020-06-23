Local COVID-19 cases rise by 24 Tuesday, with 18 attributed to individuals in their 20s

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Local COVID-19 cases continued to rise Tuesday, with 24 new cases confirmed by the La Crosse County Health Department.

Of the new cases, 18 are attributed to individuals in their 20s, following the trend in recent days. The other-lab confirmed tests involve one woman each in their 30s and 40s and two in their 60s, and one man each in his 30s and 50s.

That brings La Crosse County’s total lab-confirmed coronavirus case count to 314, with 123 patients recovered and four currently hospitalized. There have been no local deaths related to the virus.

Per the Wisconsin Department of Health Services, there have been 9,869 negative tests completed in La Crosse County, up 778 since Monday.

Statewide, there have been 25,331 positive tests for COVID-19 and 478,165 negative. The running total for hospitalizations is 3,268, and 750 Wisconsinites have died from the coronavirus.

As of June 23, the Coulee COVID-19 Compass, which measures current risk levels based on epidemiology, health care and public health statuses, is at the severe rating. The compass data is updated every Wednesday. The La Crosse County Health Department asks residents to wear face coverings in public, practice physical distancing and avoid unnecessary excursions.