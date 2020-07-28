You are the owner of this article.
Local COVID-19 cases up by 10 Tuesday
La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rose by 10 Tuesday, bringing the running total of lab-confirmed positives to 758.
 
The newest cases are attributed to two teens, four individuals in their 20s, three people in their 30s and one in their 60s.
 
Of the total cases, 636 are considered recovered and five are currently being hospitalized. There has been one local death due to the coronavirus, and one case has been transferred out of the county after disease investigation.  
 
There have been 16,097 negative tests for COVID-19 among La Crosse County residents, with results still coming in from the Wisconsin National Guard free testing day last week. 
 
In Wisconsin, positive cases so far total 50,179 and negative results are at 837,567. There have been 4,493 total hospitalizations and 906 deaths from the coronavirus. 
 
The La Crosse County Health Department urges community members to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and stay home as much as possible. Those with have any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

5 new cases in Monroe

Monroe County reported five new cases COVID-19 cases Tuesday, for total of 186 confirmed cases in the county.

The county reports 27 active cases; four are currently hospitalized.

There have been 158 recoveries and one death in Monroe County.

The latest cases involve:

• A girl and two boys between ages 15-19.

• A woman in her 50s.

• A woman in her 70s.

