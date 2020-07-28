Local COVID-19 cases up by 10 Tuesday

La Crosse County COVID-19 cases rose by 10 Tuesday, bringing the running total of lab-confirmed positives to 758.

The newest cases are attributed to two teens, four individuals in their 20s, three people in their 30s and one in their 60s.

Of the total cases, 636 are considered recovered and five are currently being hospitalized. There has been one local death due to the coronavirus, and one case has been transferred out of the county after disease investigation.

There have been 16,097 negative tests for COVID-19 among La Crosse County residents, with results still coming in from the Wisconsin National Guard free testing day last week.

In Wisconsin, positive cases so far total 50,179 and negative results are at 837,567. There have been 4,493 total hospitalizations and 906 deaths from the coronavirus.