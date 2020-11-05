 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Local COVID-19 cases up by 125 Thursday, deaths reach 26
1 comment
alert top story

Local COVID-19 cases up by 125 Thursday, deaths reach 26

{{featured_button_text}}
Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus outbreak and coronaviruses influenza background as dangerous flu strain cases as a pandemic medical health risk concept with disease cells as a 3D render

 wildpixel

A 26th La Crosse County resident has died because of COVID-19, according to data from the Wisconsin Department of Health Services.

The county has reported 19 deaths in the past month, including four in the past week.

The county also added 125 new cases of the virus with a 33.16% positivity rate Thursday, according to DHS, the third day in a row with at least 100 new cases. The county has averaged 95.57 new cases per day over the past seven days.

Thursday also marked the 18th day in a row with a daily positivity rate above 10%, including above 20% on nine of the past 10 days. Total confirmed cases are up to 5,035, which grows to 5,204 when including probable cases. The county was still below 4,000 confirmed cases on Oct. 23.

Of Thursday’s cases, 26 were people in their 20s, 24 were in their 40s and 24 were in their 50s. There were two new cases of people ages to 9, 15 of people ages 10-19, 10 in their 30s, 13 in their 60s, six in their 70s, four in their 80s and one of people at least 90 years old.

The seven- and 14-day positivity rates changed slightly on Thursday, though both remain above 20%. The seven-day rate is at 27.52%, down from 27.58% on Wednesday but up from 25.12% a week ago. The 14-day rate is at 26.56%, up from 24.95% on Wednesday and 16.81% a week ago. Total positivity continues to climb and is at 12.81% after being below 12% a week ago (11.84%).

Following Wednesday's "wake up call" from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, Gundersen Health System CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber and Mayo Clinic Health System regional vice president Dr. Paul Mueller shared a statement Thursday regarding the spike in coronavirus cases:

"Our region is in its greatest fight against coronavirus. We are seeing increased infections, hospitalizations and deaths in our communities. Our staff are strained. Our testing sites have longer lines and higher positivity rates. We were able to flatten the curve and avoid tragedy last spring and summer with your help. By masking, distancing, and hand washing, we protected each other, limited the spread of the virus, and saved lives.

"For a variety of reasons, we lost ground. To keep our friends and families healthy and ease the strain on our hospitals, we must rededicate ourselves to following established, proven safety measures. We have done it before. We can do it again. While it is encouraging to see many of our neighbors and businesses adhering to the safety guidelines, it is greatly disappointing to see those who are not. Local health systems remain open and safe for care of all types, but the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations threaten our ability to care for you."

Reminding community members failure to follow guidelines could result in appointment and surgery cancellations, lack of hospital beds, reduced staff and COVID-19 deaths, the pair added, "This has been a long and hard several months. We know the end is not yet in sight. We know you are tired and want to resume a normal life. We are tired, too. Now is not the time to let our guard down and suffer the fate of so many other communities across the state and nation. We have shown that we care enough about each other to work together to defeat this pandemic. Your actions make a difference. Together, we will succeed."

Support Local Journalism

Your membership makes our reporting possible.
{{featured_button_text}}

Case data for the seven-day period ending Nov. 1

A total of 502 local coronavirus cases were confirmed between Oct. 26 and Nov. 1, with 54% attributed to males and 46% females. The majority of cases were in the 18 to 24, 40-49 and 50-59 age brackets, with each accounting for between 15.34% to 16.53% of the total.

Adults 25 to 29, 30 to 39 and 60 to 69 accounted for between 10.36% to 12.75% each. Seniors 70-79 made up 5.18% of positives, and all other age ranges accounted for under 3.8% each. 

Of the 502 cases, origin of the virus was reported for 210, with 58.6% becoming infected through close contact, 39% via community spread, and 2.4% from travel.

Symptoms were detailed for 71 patients, with 43.7% experiencing mild and 39.4% moderate symptoms. Severe symptoms were reported by 4.2%, and 12.7% were asymptomatic. 

State data

Another 5,992 coronavirus cases were confirmed Thursday, bringing the total to 249,924. Negative tests have reached 1,881,813, up 9,518 from Wednesday.

Hospitalizations rose by 223, with 12,310 ever hospitalized for COVID-19, and 38 more deaths were reported, bringing fatalities to 2,194.

College COVID-19 Dashboard updates

Western Technical College reported six active cases of coronavirus as of Nov. 4. Viterbo confirmed 10 active cases among students and one among staff as of Thursday.  

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

1 comment

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Sports reporter

Eric Lee is a sports writer with the La Crosse Tribune. He can be reached at 608-791-8228.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WisEye Morning Minute: Gov. Evers on Trump Calling for a Recount

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News