Local COVID-19 cases up by 125 Thursday, deaths reach 26

Following Wednesday's "wake up call" from the Coulee COVID-19 Collaborative, Gundersen Health System CEO Dr. Scott Rathgaber and Mayo Clinic Health System regional vice president Dr. Paul Mueller shared a statement Thursday regarding the spike in coronavirus cases:

"Our region is in its greatest fight against coronavirus. We are seeing increased infections, hospitalizations and deaths in our communities. Our staff are strained. Our testing sites have longer lines and higher positivity rates. We were able to flatten the curve and avoid tragedy last spring and summer with your help. By masking, distancing, and hand washing, we protected each other, limited the spread of the virus, and saved lives.

"For a variety of reasons, we lost ground. To keep our friends and families healthy and ease the strain on our hospitals, we must rededicate ourselves to following established, proven safety measures. We have done it before. We can do it again. While it is encouraging to see many of our neighbors and businesses adhering to the safety guidelines, it is greatly disappointing to see those who are not. Local health systems remain open and safe for care of all types, but the rise in COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations threaten our ability to care for you."