Local COVID-19 cases up by 14; Mayo, Gundersen praise state mask mandate

“It’s being done to protect the good of everyone,” Meller says.

Both Gundersen and Mayo have for months been requiring the wearing of face masks by all patients, visitors and staff in their facilities, and both Meller and Dr. Paul Mueller, regional vice president for Mayo Clinic Health System in Southwest Wisconsin, cite evidence that doing so is effective in diminishing transmission of the coronavirus.

Mueller says in addition to having employees masked while at work, “We are asking our staff to lead by example when they are in public because we know this is one of the best ways to protect one another from contracting the disease. In addition to wearing facemasks, we recommend social distancing, avoiding large crowds if possible, scrupulous hand hygiene and regular cleaning of frequently-used contact surfaces to prevent the spread of COVID-19.”

Our region, and state, Mueller says, “are healthier when we help and support one another and ensure that all are safe during these challenging times. We are proud to partner with organizations in the communities we serve and support efforts to increase the use of face masks as an effective public health measure.”

In addition to the wearing of face coverings, the La Crosse County Health Department urges community members to practice physical distancing and to stay at home as much as possible. Those with any potential symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.

Emily Pyrek can be reached at emily.pyrek@lee.net.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.