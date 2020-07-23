Local COVID-19 cases up by 18 Thursday

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from La Crosse's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Local COVID-19 cases jumped by 18 Thursday, bringing the La Crosse County lab-confirmed positive case total to 703.

The new cases are attributed to nine individuals in their 20s, four in their 30s, two in their 40s, and one each in their 50s, 60s and 80s.

Six patients are currently hospitalized for the coronavirus, and 594 are considered recovered. One local individual has died from COVID-19.

The running total for negative tests in La Crosse County is 15,057, an increase of 24 since yesterday.

In Wisconsin, positive cases increased by 1,052 for a total of 45,899, while negative tests rose by 14,212 for a total of 778,842. There have been 4,273 hospitalizations for the coronavirus, and 878 deaths.

The La Crosse County Health Department urges community members to wear fabric face masks when in public, practice physical distancing and stay home as much as possible.

Those with any symptoms of COVID-19, including fever, chills, runny nose, congestion, muscle or body aches, cough, tiredness, headache, new loss of taste or smell, nausea, vomiting or diarrhea, are asked to stay home and contact their provider for testing.

7 new cases in Monroe County